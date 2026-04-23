THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026 Returns As the Industry's Business Catalyst -- at a Time the F&B Sector Needs It Most

BANGKOK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THAIFEX – Anuga Asia returns 26–30 May 2026 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, expanded to 12 halls and 140,000+ square metres, marking its largest edition to date.

The expansion comes at a time when sourcing decisions across the food and beverage industry are becoming more critical and more time-sensitive.

Across Asia-Pacific, growth is concentrating on functional products and value-driven formats, while supply chains continue to adjust. Buyers have less room for error, and decisions made earlier are carrying greater impact.

Against this backdrop, THAIFEX – ANUGA Asia 2026 brings together 3,300+ exhibitors from 60+ countries and regions and 88,000+ trade visitors from 140 markets, creating one of the region's largest points of interaction between buyers and suppliers.

THE REGION'S MOST COMPLETE F&B SOURCING PLATFORM

The show consolidates nine specialised F&B trade shows into a single sourcing platform, spanning drinks, fine food, seafood, frozen, meat, food technology, sweets and confectionery, fruits and vegetables, and rice. For buyers, that means fewer trips, faster shortlisting, and more deals closed in five days.

A key addition this year is Hall 4, which brings together New-to-Market Street, the THAIFEX – ANUGA Startup showcase, and tasteInnovation award-winning products, making it the destination for buyers tracking first-time launches, emerging brands, and innovations yet to reach mainstream distribution.

"As growth becomes more targeted, businesses need to make faster, more informed decisions. THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 is structured to help buyers and suppliers cut through complexity and connect where it matters most," said Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and Regional President, Asia-Pacific, Koelnmesse. "With an extra hall and new content zones, THAIFEX - ANUGA 2026 will give buyers the clearest view of the market – all in one place."

With 2,000+ trade missions and hosted buyers attending across five days, the show is built to convert introductions into signed partnerships at scale.

OFFICIAL PARTNER REGION: THE EUROPEAN UNION

The 2026 edition also sees the European Union join as an Official Partner Region, presenting an exciting opportunity for Thai buyers to explore the unique added value that European products can offer. By bringing European supply into the same sourcing environment, buyers can conveniently access a diverse range of high-quality products within a single visit.

"Consumers across Southeast Asia increasingly value quality, authenticity and sustainability - values that lie at the heart of European food and drink. The EU Pavilion at THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026 brings together outstanding products from across our Member States, while strengthening our partnerships with the region and fostering new business opportunities through trust, innovation and long-term cooperation," said H.E. Luisa Ragher, Ambassador of the European Union to the Kingdom of Thailand.

WHAT'S NEXT IN FOOD: INNOVATION, TRENDS AND MARKET SIGNALS

THAIFEX – ANUGA Asia 2026 is as much a showcase of ideas as products. Eleven trend zones spanning alternative foods, clean label, Halal, and organic sit alongside the curated innovation showcases in Hall 4. Key programmed events include:

New-to-Market Street (new): Past 12-month product launches. New to Asia. Seen here before they hit the market at scale.

Past 12-month product launches. New to Asia. Seen here before they hit the market at scale. Taste the Future (new) : A curated tasting menu of top innovative ingredients, brought to life on the show floor.

: A curated tasting menu of top innovative ingredients, brought to life on the show floor. Alternative Protein Flavour & Taste Contest : A live tasting where alternative protein products are sampled and scored by visitors, who vote for the best in flavour and taste.

: A live tasting where alternative protein products are sampled and scored by visitors, who vote for the best in flavour and taste. THAIFEX – ANUGA Startup: A platform for early-stage F&B ventures to pitch and exhibit live, giving investors and buyers direct access to the category's most disruptive emerging concepts.

A platform for early-stage F&B ventures to pitch and exhibit live, giving investors and buyers direct access to the category's most disruptive emerging concepts. THAIFEX – ANUGA tasteInnovation Show: A curated exhibition of award-winning products. Winners from the industry-wide innovation contest are displayed, celebrating cutting-edge offerings in plant-based, free-from, sustainability and more.

A curated exhibition of award-winning products. Winners from the industry-wide innovation contest are displayed, celebrating cutting-edge offerings in plant-based, free-from, sustainability and more. THAIFEX – ANUGA Trend Zone: In partnership with Innova Market Insights, this zone highlights the top 10 consumer trends driving F&B. It's designed to help exhibitors and visitors turn insights into smarter sourcing.

In partnership with Innova Market Insights, this zone highlights the top 10 consumer trends driving F&B. It's designed to help exhibitors and visitors turn insights into smarter sourcing. Future Food Experience+: A conference and showcase built around five daily themes, from alternative proteins and precision fermentation to AI in retail, smart food production, and next-gen flavour. Features panels, startup pitching, investor networking, and live tastings with named speakers from Innova Market Insights, Euromonitor, AFMA, and more.

A conference and showcase built around five daily themes, from alternative proteins and precision fermentation to AI in retail, smart food production, and next-gen flavour. Features panels, startup pitching, investor networking, and live tastings with named speakers from Innova Market Insights, Euromonitor, AFMA, and more. Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge: The 12th edition runs throughout the fair in Hall 4. Over 400 professional and junior chefs from Asia compete in live cooking and carving contests, spanning classic Thai cuisine, Asian curry, next-gen proteins, pasta, beef, salmon, and freshwater fish, pushing culinary creativity and sustainable cooking to the limit. Endorsed by the World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS).

PLX ASIA: INTRODUCING THE NEXT CHAPTER OF PRIVATE LABEL IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

Private label is shifting from a margin lever to a strategic growth driver. Across Southeast Asia, retailers are strengthening margins while manufacturers seek more direct routes to the shelf.

PLX Asia, launched at THAIFEX – ANUGA Asia 2026, is Southeast Asia's first dedicated B2B platform for private label and contract manufacturing, bringing retailers and manufacturers together to build supply partnerships, not just connections.

The platform debuts with the PLX Asia Industry Leadership Summit on 29 May 2026, an invite-only programme for senior decision-makers. A full-scale trade exhibition follows in 2027, expanding across food, beauty, and household categories.

Event Details

THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026

26–30 May 2026

IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand

For more information, visit: https://thaifex-anuga.com/

Registration is now open at:

https://registration.thaifex-anuga.com/

For media who will be in Bangkok for THAIFEX – ANUGA Asia, we would love for you to join our Media Tour from 26–30 May, 2026, and discover everything the event has to offer. Please fill up the Media Accreditation form here, and we will be in touch with more details: https://forms.gle/HJsjUjTcvLW197MJ7

THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026, one of Asia's largest F&B trade shows, focuses on food and beverage trade, sourcing and market expansion.

Jointly organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse, these two events form a cohesive ecosystem: one addressing how hospitality businesses run, the other addressing food and beverage businesses' trade and scale.

Please visit www.thaifex-anuga.com for more information.

Organisers

Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

The Department of International Trade Promotion is committed to providing excellent service to Thai entrepreneurs in international business, including trade facilities, cost reduction, value creation of goods and services, providing consultation for overseas market access and maintenance, as well as close cooperation with the private sector to promote Thailand as a major gateway of Asia. http://www.ditp.go.th/

Thai Chamber of Commerce

The Thai Chamber of Commerce represents as the Thai private sector to facilitate business and trade as well as to serve as the central coordinating agency between the government and private sector, and also helps to promote trade, business and economic cooperation including, build relationships between Thai and partner countries at the bilateral and multilateral level as well as plays a proactive role in representing the interests of the local Thai business community. https://www.thaichamber.org/

Koelnmesse Asia Pacific – Global Competence in Food and FoodTec

Koelnmesse is an international leader in organising food fairs and events regarding food and beverage processing. Trade fairs such as the Anuga, ISM and Anuga FoodTec are established world leaders. Koelnmesse not only organises food and food technology trade fairs in Cologne, Germany but also in further growth markets around the globe, for example, in Brazil, China, Colombia, India, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which have different focuses and contents. These global activities enable us to offer our customers a network of events, which in turn grant access to different markets and thus create a basis for sustainable and stable international business. Further Information is available at: https://www.koelnmesse.com/current-dates/all-trade-fairs/

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