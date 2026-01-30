THAIFEX - HOREC Asia Puts Skills and Execution at the Centre of Hospitality

Live environments and skills programmes addressing day-to-day hospitality and foodservice operations

BANGKOK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2026 returns for its third edition from 11 – 13 March 2026 at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, with an increased emphasis on how hospitality businesses operate day to day, from kitchen workflows and service processes to housekeeping, coffee and workforce execution.

As hospitality operators face margin pressure, labour constraints and rising service expectations, the show places greater emphasis on operational execution.

The exhibition floor remains central to the event, with equipment, systems and solutions demonstrated through live workflows, skills programmes and operating environments.

"Operational execution now defines hospitality performance," said Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and Regional President, Asia-Pacific, Koelnmesse. "THAIFEX – HOREC Asia is built around the skills and systems that drive daily operations.''

A Curated Mix of Global Brands and Local Operators

THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2026 is set to gather over 600 brands from 25+ countries/regions, bringing together a curated, diverse mix of international market leaders, regional suppliers and established Thai operators across foodservice equipment, professional kitchens, hygiene, coffee, laundry, furnishings and operational solutions.

Confirmed participants include global brands such as Hoshizaki, UNOX, Welbilt, Ecolab, Rational, Kimberly-Clark, Lavazza and FRANKE, alongside leading Thai operators such as GO Wholesale, CP Retailink and AROMA. The show also features a dedicated furniture and furnishing line-up, presenting highly customisable hospitality furniture, materials and surface finishes from Thai brands such as Deesawat and Pasaya.

New participating markets in 2026 include France, the Netherlands, Macao SAR and Spain. National pavilions from Italy, China and Singapore are also confirmed.

Six innovative workshops and experiential showcases advancing hospitality operations

Xperiential Zone: Operation in Action

At the heart of the show is the THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone designed as a live, role-based operating environment covering front-of-house service, back-of-house workflows and professional chef-led kitchen operations. Through guided walkthroughs and demonstrations, visitors can observe how equipment, systems and processes work together to support efficiency, service delivery and operational consistency.

THAIFEX – HOREC Academy: Leadership and Operational Execution

The THAIFEX – HOREC Academy brings together senior hospitality leaders to examine how businesses are shaping strategies, strengthening operations and translating vision into day-to-day performance.

Featured speakers include Ricardo Boarotto, Chief Executive Officer of Central Food Wholesale Ltd., Nida Wongphanlert, Managing Owner of 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts, and Patamawalai Ratanapol, Chief Executive Advisor of S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited.

Sessions are focused on leadership decision-making, operational performance, brand execution and capability building, with perspectives from operators and platform companies such as Grab Thailand.

A key addition for 2026, the Workshop Zone, complements this with hands-on training in bakery techniques, wellness cooking, bartender training and wine masterclasses, led by experienced industry practitioners, including Chef Willment Leong and Chef Justin Tan.

Coffee Programmes: Standards and Competition

Tailored for café and beverage professionals, THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2026 presents two dedicated coffee programmes focused on professional standards and competitive performance:

The ASEAN Coffee Roasting Championship , organised by the ASEAN Coffee Federation, brings together regional roasters to compete under live conditions, testing precision, consistency and flavour development. Complementing this, the Coffee Appreciation Protocol by the Thailand Coffee Association introduces a structured framework for evaluating coffee quality and service standards in café operations.



Operational Standards: Housekeeping Execution

The Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Challenge (TUHC) returns to the show as a national-level competition that places professional housekeeping skills under real-time, judged conditions. Participants are assessed on bed-making, towel folding, floral arrangement and speed cleaning, culminating in the crowning of the Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Champion and reinforcing housekeeping execution as a critical pillar of guest experience and operational efficiency.

Innovation Awards: Recognising Operational Advancement

The THAIFEX – HOREC Innovation Awards recognises solutions that demonstrate efficiency, usability, sustainability and real-world operational impact. Entries are assessed by industry judges based on how they support performance and daily operations.

Other exhibitor-led activations include "SCOOP 500" by I-Cream Solutions, Southeast Asia's largest ice-cream tasting experience, where visitors can sample 500 different flavours and explore the production, storage and service systems behind large-scale ice-cream operations.

A Platform Focused on Hospitality Operations and Skills

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2026 provides a focused platform for hospitality leaders and operators to evaluate solutions, strengthen operational capabilities and connect with partners relevant to their business needs.

Registration is now open at:

https://registration.thaifex-horec.asia/?eventCode=TFHA26&action=login

For media who will be in Bangkok for THAIFEX – HOREC Asia, we would love for you to join our Media Tour from March 11–13, 2026, and discover everything the event has to offer. Please fill up the Media Accreditation form here, and we will be in touch with more details: https://forms.gle/s24dJRDS5CSqfhNC8

How THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2026 and THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 complement each other

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2026 and THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 are organised under the same umbrella but serve different business needs.

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2026, 11-13 March 2026, focuses on hospitality operations, equipment and execution across the hotels, restaurants, and catering (HoReCa) sector.

THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026, one of Asia's largest F&B trade shows, focuses on food and beverage trade, sourcing and market expansion.

Jointly organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse, these two events form a cohesive ecosystem: one addressing how hospitality businesses run, the other addressing food and beverage businesses' trade and scale.

Please visit www.thaifex-horec.asia and www.thaifex-anuga.com for more information.

Organisers

Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand

The Department of International Trade Promotion is committed to providing excellent service to Thai entrepreneurs in international business, including trade facilities, cost reduction, value creation of goods and services, providing consultation for overseas market access and maintenance, as well as close cooperation with the private sector to promote Thailand as a major gateway of Asia. http://www.ditp.go.th/

Thai Chamber of Commerce

The Thai Chamber of Commerce represents as the Thai private sector to facilitate business and trade as well as to serve as the central coordinating agency between the government and private sector, and also helps to promote trade, business and economic cooperation including, build relationships between Thai and partner countries at the bilateral and multilateral level as well as plays a proactive role in representing the interests of the local Thai business community. https://www.thaichamber.org/

Koelnmesse Asia Pacific – Global Competence in Food and FoodTec

Koelnmesse is an international leader in organising food fairs and events regarding food and beverage processing. Trade fairs such as the Anuga, ISM and Anuga FoodTec are established world leaders. Koelnmesse not only organises food and food technology trade fairs in Cologne, Germany but also in further growth markets around the globe, for example, in Brazil, China, Colombia, India, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which have different focuses and contents. These global activities enable us to offer our customers a network of events, which in turn grant access to different markets and thus create a basis for sustainable and stable international business. Further Information is available at: https://www.koelnmesse.com/current-dates/all-trade-fairs/

