Thailand Toy Expo 2024 Launches Hong Kong Pavilion, Showcasing Art Toy Creativity and Business Opportunities

Embarking on the Same Exhibition

Showcasing Local Elite Art Toy Designers for the Second Consecutive Year

Hong Kong Continues to Lead the Original Art Toy Culture

HONG KONG, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) and supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor – "Thailand Toy Expo – Hong Kong Pavilion" (HK Pavilion) was firstly launched in 2023 and successfully showcased the brilliant creativity and vast business opportunities of Hong Kong's art toy designers. IEA was invited again by the organiser of Thailand Toy Expo to set up a 2nd edition of HK Pavilion this year, assisting Hong Kong designers to further expand into Thailand and ASEAN markets.

"Thailand Toy Expo 2024 – Hong Kong Pavilion" (HK Pavilion) will take place from 4 to 7 April 2024 at Bangkok, Thailand. IEA will bring in 20 leading art toys designers from Hong Kong to showcase their latest designs to the world. This event is not only a business event in the ASEAN region, but also an opportunity to exchange ideas for original art toy pop culture. IEA hopes to use this platform to enable more overseas individuals to understand and appreciate the uniqueness of Hong Kong's art toy culture, and to promote cultural exchange and cooperation internationally.

A Launch Ceremony was held today in Hong Kong to unveil "Thailand Toy Expo 2024 – Hong Kong Pavilion". IEA was honoured to have Mr. Victor TSANG, Head of CreateHK as the officiating guest. He officiated the ceremony with Ms. Cherrie Chong and committee members of the IEA. 20 exhibiting designers also joined the launch ceremony by bringing their original art toys on the same occasion.

Thailand Toy Expo 2024 will be held at centralwOrld Bangkok, Thailand where organisers have invited manufacturers and designers from all over the world to participate. Recognising the success and overwhelming responses from last year's participation, Hong Kong art toy designs in HK Pavilion will return this year so exhibitors and visitors from around the world can appreciate the latest designs of art toys from Hong Kong.

Ms. Cherrie CHONG, President of the IEA, shared, "IEA is pleased to lead Hong Kong art toy designers to explore overseas business opportunities by joining Thailand Toy Expo for the 2nd year. This expo enables the creativities and achievements of Hong Kong brands to be seen and known to overseas industry players. The 4-day exhibition gathers about 150 exhibitors and attracts more than 300,000 buyers every year. IEA's role not only support 20 selected Hong Kong designers in selling their original art toys at the 'HK Pavilion' but also actively coordinate and negotiate cooperation opportunities to increase their exposure in overseas markets, thereby exploring business opportunities in the ASEAN market."

Mr. Victor TSANG, Head of CreateHK, expressed his gratitude to IEA for once again organising the "HK Pavilion," as well as being panel of judges to select 20 Hong Kong designers for the exhibition. He wished all participating designers a fruitful experience.

Thailand Toy Expo 2024 will take place from 4 to 7 April 2024 at centralwOrld, Bangkok, Thailand. HK Pavilion will set up on X floor with free admission. Further details are available on the project's Facebook and Instagram pages.

