Thailand welcomes 2026 with countdown celebrations anchored by Phayao and Su-ngai Kolok

BANGKOK, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand is welcoming the arrival of 2026 with a nationwide programme of countdown celebrations, anchored by two flagship events organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in Phayao and Su-ngai Kolok, alongside a series of TAT-supported festivities across Bangkok and major destinations nationwide.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "The two flagship events organised by TAT in Phayao and Su-ngai Kolok represent a strategic focus on showcasing regional identity through meaningful, high-quality celebrations. These events are complemented by strong public–private collaboration in Bangkok and other provinces, creating a nationwide countdown atmosphere that invites visitors to experience Thailand's diversity at the turn of the year. The combined programme reinforces confidence in Thailand as a welcoming, creative and culturally rich destination as the country enters 2026."

In northern Thailand, Amazing Thailand Phayao Countdown Flora Fest 2026 will take place from 28–31 December 2025 at Pho Khun Ngam Mueang Monument Plaza and around Kwan Phayao. Paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, the event is designed to introduce new experiential formats while elevating Phayao as an emerging global destination recognised for its cultural heritage, natural beauty and warm local hospitality. The four-day programme features large-scale lighting and installation displays and floral art exhibition zones, complemented by drone performances from 29–31 December and a grand New Year's Eve fireworks display on 31 December. The celebrations will culminate in a high-profile countdown evening marked by ceremonial proceedings and VIP attendance, reinforcing the event's stature as one of Thailand's most visually spectacular year-end celebrations.

In Thailand's deep South, Amazing Thailand Su-ngai Kolok Countdown 2026 will be staged from 28–31 December 2025 at Sirindhorn Public Park, Su-ngai Kolok, Narathiwat. The event highlights the cultural richness and contemporary creative energy of the border region through decorative lighting, live concerts by nationally recognised artists and performances rooted in local traditions. Each evening presents a curated mix of cultural showcases and contemporary music, building towards the New Year's Eve countdown and fireworks display shortly before midnight. The official countdown ceremony, attended by senior representatives from Thailand and neighbouring Malaysia, underscores Su-ngai Kolok's role as a cross-border cultural and tourism gateway.

Beyond these two core events, TAT is also supporting a wide range of Thailand countdown celebrations 2026 that reinforce the country's position as one of Asia's leading festive destinations.

In Bangkok, the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 at ICONSIAM from 27–31 December features four-dimensional sky performances combining environmentally friendly fireworks, drones, and pyrotechnics over the Chao Phraya River, alongside appearances by global and Thai iconic artists, including a special performance by Mark Tuan. One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026 on 31 December presents a new urban landmark with live performances by internationally renowned Korean artists, immersive light-and-sound shows and a central city countdown experience. CentralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026 on 31 December continues its role as the "Times Square of Asia" with headline concerts, special performances and a landmark fireworks display. NEON Countdown 2026 at Rajamangala National Stadium on 30–31 December delivers a large-scale EDM experience featuring top-ranked global DJs, transforming the stadium into a high-energy New Year party destination. Extravaganza Sukhumvit Countdown 2026 on 31 December creates a first-of-its-kind urban spectacle, with coordinated fireworks launched across more than five kilometres of Sukhumvit Road around the EM District, uniting retail, hospitality and entertainment districts into a single countdown corridor.

Provincial destinations are also marking the New Year with distinctive local celebrations that strengthen regional tourism appeal. Hat Yai New Year 2026, held at Thumnoonvithi Road (Odeon Intersection) in Hat Yai, Songkhla, on 30–31 December, combines live music, cultural performances and a city-centre countdown celebrating the revival of southern Thailand's key tourism hub. Hua Hin Countdown 2026, taking place at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort on 31 December, offers a beachfront New Year experience with live DJs, fireworks and family-friendly activities, positioning Hua Hin as a relaxed yet festive coastal destination. Udon Countdown 2026, staged at UD TOWN in Udon Thani on 31 December, features live entertainment, decorative lighting, food zones and a midnight fireworks countdown, supporting year-end travel and local economic activity in the Northeast.

All events are scheduled to take place between 27 and 31 December 2025, with New Year's Eve countdowns and fireworks marking the transition into 2026 across the country. A full listing of countdown events nationwide is available at the Thailand events calendar for Countdown 2026.

As part of the nationwide countdown programme, comprehensive safety and security measures have been put in place to ensure a safe, orderly and enjoyable experience for visitors. The Royal Thai Police are deploying personnel, vehicles and modern security technologies to support event operations across the country, while the Tourist Police are fully prepared to assist travellers and manage crowd movement at key celebration sites.

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand