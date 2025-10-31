Thailand's First MINISO LAND Store Opens, Bringing Experiential IP-based Store Design to Bangkok

The new store brings a brand-new shopping experience space to one of Bangkok's trendiest areas, popular with young people in the city and a commercial and cultural hub. The new store, with immersive IP-themed designs and an experience-focused layout, has provided a major renovation to the building. As a result, it becomes a new landmark in the area, acting as a model for MINISO's upgrading and revitalization of buildings to create spaces for engaging customer experiences.

The new store embodies MINISO's life is for fun attitude and creates a magical wonderland of IP experiences. The store sprawls over 1,000+m2 across three floors, with over 8,300 SKUs and over 80 IP characters, including many favorites like Harry Potter, Stitch and Sanrio, as well as an overseas debut for the new collection inspired by Disney's Zootopia. In total, IP products account for over 80% of the store's offering.

MINISO LAND: Combining IP and Store Design in an Innovative Format

The MINISO LAND store format made its debut in Shanghai, China in 2024, breaking global single-store sales records in its first month and continuing to deliver outstanding performance since. As the Shanghai flagship marks its one-year anniversary, MINISO is marking another milestone with the opening of its first MINISO LAND in Thailand. To date, the brand has opened over 10 MINISO LAND locations in major cities around China.

The format represents MINISO's dual "Super IP + Super Store" strategy, combining engaging IP-driven content with immersive IP-themed spaces to create memorable in-store experiences. This strategy can be seen in the unveiling of the Zootopia-themed collection, which made its overseas debut on opening day.

The opening of the new store was enhanced by a comprehensive marketing strategy. The unveiling of a unique BTS Skytrain featuring MINISO's new Zootopia-themed collection attracted attention locally, who can win a prize by sharing shots of the train or sharing their own MINISO moments with hashtags on social media.

"We're honored to be bringing MINISO LAND to Thailand for the first time," said Jun Wang, CEO OF MINISO Thailand. "This innovative store format has captured the attention in every location we have opened, offering a more engaging retail experience to shoppers. The new store, in the vibrant SIAM SQUARE, underlines our commitment to the region and reflects our goal to reimagine traditional retail with innovative experiences and imaginative design."

Growth in Thailand and Around the World

MINISO has established a strong presence in the Thai market so far. To date, the brand has built a strong presence across Bangkok, with new-concept flagship stores in in landmark locations including ICONSIAM, The Mall LifeStore Bangkapi, MBK Center, Asiatique The Riverfront, and Megabangna. The nation's shoppers have embraced the brand's IP collections, and new products such as vinyl plushies have proven to be extremely popular. Events and activities with local celebrities and influencers have also added strong momentum to the brand's growth in the country.

Looking forward, MINISO will continue to pursue its "Super IP + Super Store" strategy globally. In terms of IP, in September the brand unveiled its new In-house Proprietary IP Incubation Plan, along with the signing of nine artists to spearhead its owned-IP offering. Meanwhile MINISO will continue to innovate in store design, bringing flagship store formats including MINISO LAND and more to high-potential locations around the world.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand.

SOURCE MINISO