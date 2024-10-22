KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where cleanliness and hygiene are more crucial than ever, it's essential to honor the tireless dedication of professional cleaners who work behind the scenes to ensure clean, safe, and healthy environments. Whether in production sites, offices, or schools, these unsung heroes often operate during off-hours to maintain stringent hygiene standards.

Thank Your Cleaner Day Celebrates 10th Anniversary Globally

On 16th October 2024, Kärcher Malaysia, alongside the global community, proudly celebrates the 10th anniversary of Thank Your Cleaner Day (TYCD), a worldwide initiative that began in New Zealand. This milestone marks a decade of global recognition for professional cleaners who continue to play a vital role in our everyday lives.

In collaboration with Edisijuta Services Sdn. Bhd., Kärcher Malaysia hosted a commemorative event at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, shining a spotlight on the professionalism of the cleaning industry and recognizing outstanding individuals for their contributions. The event also featured the prestigious Cleaning Awards 2024, where exceptional cleaners were honored for their unwavering commitment to high-quality cleaning services and adherence to industry best practices.

Notable Attendees:

Mr. William Kiew, Managing Director, Kärcher Malaysia

Mr. Indran, Managing Director, Edisijuta

Mr. Raj, General Manager, Edisijuta

Mr. Krish, Chief Financial Officer, Edisijuta

Ms. Michelle Lim, Director of Operations, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

The Origins of Thank Your Cleaner Day

First established in 2015 in New Zealand by the Building Service Contractors of New Zealand (BSCNZ) and Kärcher, Thank Your Cleaner Day has since gained global recognition. Through partnerships with local organizations around the world, the initiative continues to grow, honoring the hard work and dedication of professional cleaners who often work outside of standard office hours, largely unseen by the public.

Kärcher's Involvement in Thank Your Cleaner Day

As the world's leading provider of cleaning technology, Kärcher has been a strong advocate for professional cleaners globally. With over 16,000 employees across 82 countries, Kärcher is deeply committed to sustainability, research, and the development of cutting-edge cleaning solutions. Through initiatives like Thank Your Cleaner Day, Kärcher continues to reinforce its dedication to social responsibility and the recognition of an essential workforce.

About Kärcher

Kärcher is a globally recognized leader in cleaning technology, committed to advancing innovation and sustainability within the cleaning industry. From industrial-grade cleaning machines to eco-friendly practices, Kärcher is shaping the future of cleanliness. For more information, visit www.karcher.com.my.

About Edisijuta Services Sdn. Bhd.

Founded in 2011, Edisijuta Services Sdn. Bhd. is a leading provider of specialized cleaning and maintenance services in Malaysia. With a strong focus on integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Edisijuta excels in facilities management, disinfection services, and more, delivering excellence in every service.

We thank everyone who through their work creates a clean environment for us in which we can feel at ease.

