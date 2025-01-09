The 10th Shanghai International Machine Tool Exhibition: Redefining Global Manufacturing

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Shanghai International Machine Tool Exhibition (CMES Shanghai) is poised to transform the global manufacturing landscape. Scheduled for March 3–6, 2025, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, this premier event will host over 1,200 global exhibitors spanning 100,000 square meters. Esteemed industry leaders such as Bodor, Mazak, Tsugami, Hyundai Wia, Citizen, Okuma, and Hexagon will showcase their latest solutions.

CMES Shanghai 2025 [the 10th]

This year's event emphasizes revolutionary advancements in sectors including new energy vehicles, aerospace, electronic components, and precision machining. Visitors can engage with breakthrough technologies in smart manufacturing and embodied intelligence, heralding a new chapter of industrial innovation.

Key Forums Driving Embodied Intelligence Technological Advancement

One of the standout features of the exhibition is the Embodied Intelligence Technology Industry Chain Development Forum, scheduled for March 3. This forum will convene leading global experts to delve into cutting-edge advancements and emerging technologies shaping the future of manufacturing. It offers a platform for industry leaders to share insights, exchange ideas, and explore innovative solutions that will drive the next phase of industrial transformation.

Belt & Road Matchmaking Opportunities

On March 4, the 2nd Belt and Road Global Procurement Supply and Demand Matchmaking will take center stage. This initiative aims to strengthen strategic partnerships between global buyers and Chinese manufacturers. By facilitating meaningful connections, this event highlights the growing international influence of Chinese machine tools, paving the way for enhanced global collaboration and trade opportunities.

As the inaugural event of China's 2025 machine tool season, CMES Shanghai represents more than an exhibition—it's a platform for collaboration, innovation, and leadership in global manufacturing.

"This year's edition promises to present trailblazing technologies that redefine quality and precision manufacturing," said Mr. Tang, General Manager of CHN MACH EXPO. "Exhibitors and visitors alike will have unparalleled opportunities to connect, innovate, and drive the industry forward," he added.

Save the Date: March 3–6, 2025

Location: National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai

Join us from March 3–6, 2025, and be part of this transformative industry event.

About CHN MACH EXPO

CHN MACH EXPO, a flagship initiative under the Huamo Group, is a global leader in industrial exhibitions. Committed to driving innovation and international collaboration, it connects professionals, fosters growth, and shapes the future of manufacturing worldwide.

For more information, please visit: [https://www.expocme.cn/en/registration/visitor]

Media Contact

Name: Cynthia Xu, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CHN MACH EXPO(CMES)