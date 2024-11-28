The 11th Animation Support Program Showcase Hong Kong's Creative & Animation Arts Promote Local Animation Industry

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), the Animation Support Program (ASP) has been nurturing local animation start-ups and small animation enterprises for the past 10 years. This year marks the 11th year where ASP continues to support 30 local animation companies to assist them in producing original animations. To recognise the efforts and achievements of these animators over the past couple of months, a Premiere cum Awards Presentation Ceremony was held at the Hong Kong Arts Center.

The organiser invited Mr. LAU Chun, Raistlin, JP, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism to be the Guest-of-Honour. Mr. Lau congratulated the HKDEA for successfully organising the 11th ASP and praised all the winners. In addition, Mr. TSANG Victor, Head of Creative Hong Kong, and Mrs. CHO Lowell, Assistant Head of Creative Hong Kong also attended the event.

Mr. PANG Gabriel, Chairman of the HKDEA, said, "We are not only commending outstanding animation works, but also showcasing Hong Kong's creative talents and achievements in animation arts. Hong Kong is a city full of vitality and creativity. I have always believed that Hong Kong is full of talents. This is not only reflected in the animation works premiered today, but also in the dedication of every participant in the ASP. Thanks to everyone's hard work and efforts, the animation industry of Hong Kong has flourished."

The ASP aims to promote the diversified development of local animation enterprises. Each edition sets up three different categories to provide support for animation enterprises at different stages of development, assisting them in producing higher-quality local animation works. One category specifically supports Animation Start-ups (16 companies) while other two categories support Small Animation Enterprises in Basic Productions and Small Animation Enterprises in Advance Productions (14 companies). A total of 30 animation enterprises will receive financial support of up to HK$600,000 to produce subsidised animations of at least 3 minutes, 5 minutes and 10 minutes respectively.

Additionally, ASP mentorship program offers comprehensive support to participants including training in technical and business development aspects, guidance from industry veterans to refine their original animations created under the ASP, and enhancement of production standards of local animation.

Sponsored by CCIDA, participating enterprises had the opportunity to exhibit or screen their original animation works at the Hong Kong International Film 2024 (FILMART) this year, and participated in the "26th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" organised by Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) Television etc. These opportunities not only allow more potential customers and audiences to appreciate the power of local originality but also help participating animation companies further expand business opportunities.

"The 11th ASP Winners Showcase Marathon" was held at the MOViE MOViE in Cityplaza Phase 1 and on the first floor of TaiKoo Place, respectively. This year's gold award-winning "Wind Goes On" revisits the sentiments of Hong Kong's housing estates. "Alex Far Far Away" and "Cloud with Salt" offer nostalgic moments spent with friends. "Soul Ringer" and "Torikase" encourage people to rediscover their initial motivations. The adorable "Treasure" and "3.3 Bakery: The Secret of Kimmi" lead audiences on adventures with companions in "Music Within Us", "Microwave", and "Beyond". "After Spring" and "Father Figure" reminisce about family life, while the witty and intense "Kill Danny II: A Puppy Love Story" adds an action-packed touch.

List of Participating Animation Enterprises and Winners of the 11th Animation Support Program (in alphabetical order of company names, except the winners)

Tier 1: Animation Start-ups

Name of Start-up Name of Animation Gold Award of The Best Animation (Start-ups) Award Kanada Lights Animation Workshop Cloud with Salts Laibingman After Spring Silver Awards of The Best Animation (Start-ups) Award No Award Bronze Award of The Best Animation (Start-ups) Award Dwarf Planets Production Father Figure Merit Awards of The Best Animation (Start-ups) Award Alva Digital Soul Ringer Microwave Microwave Woodman Creations Beyond Other Participating Enterprises 2 HALVES PRODUCTION Have a good night Ai Prodcution Studio Company Miu Mei Star AUTO CUT PRODUCTION HOUSE Seed of Sunflower Creative Mode Whisper in the Wood Estiva Studios Frog and Snake JHUEEE.ART Limited Feather PERCEPTIONISM Half Life PRAYA C Heartland Tiny Stringer Studio Little Thoughts Courier Yolkin Studio Tou Mei







Tier 2: Small Animation Enterprises with Training in Basic Productions

Name of Animation Enterprise Name of Animation Gold Award of The Best Animation (Small Enterprises with Training in Basic Production) Award Threebeans Studio Alex Far Far Away Silver Award of The Best Animation (Small Enterprises with Training in Basic Production) Award Motion Universe Studio Torikase Bronze Awards of The Best Animation (Small Enterprises with Training in Basic Production) Award Kamishibai Studio Music Within Us Merit Awards of The Best Animation (Small Enterprises with Training in Basic Production) Award TOCAT CREATIVE LIMITED 3.3 bakery: The secret of Kimmi Other Participating Enterprises Akai Animation Studio Ltd Twilight of the Sleepless City ALLUA LIMITED Cinema Memoirs DIVERSITY CREATIVE (HK) LIMITED Tun Tun Jervois X Limited Food on the Train Petite Giant Studio One Last Goodbye Yabee Creative Limited MayIBiteU

Tier 3: Small Animation Enterprises with Training in Advanced Productions

Name of Animation Enterprise Name of Animation Gold Award of The Best Animation (Small Animation Enterprises with Training in Advanced Productions) Award Morph workshop Wind goes on 924 STUDIO LIMITED Kill Danny II : A Puppy Love Story Silver Award of The Best Animation (Small Animation Enterprises with Training in Advanced Productions) Award Choppin Studio Treasure Bronze Award of The Best Animation (Small Animation Enterprises with Training in Advanced Productions) Award No award Merit Award of The Best Animation (Small Animation Enterprises with Training in Advanced Productions) Award No Award Other Participating Enterprises MOSOSISI Command X

SOURCE Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)