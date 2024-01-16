THE 18TH EDITION OF ASIA PACIFIC MARITIME RETURNS TO ADDRESS THE INDUSTRY'S DEMAND FOR SUSTAINABILITY, DIGITALISATION, AND INNOVATION

The event will feature over 80 speakers and 1,400 brands showcasing innovative solutions and smart technologies that will shape the future of maritime.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pacific Maritime (APM), the largest meeting place in Southeast Asia for the global maritime value chain, will return for its 18th installment in Singapore from 13 to 15 March 2024 at the Marina Bay Sands. This year's premier exhibition and conference is expected to bring together more than 14,000 shipowners, shipyards, ship management, and technical procurers to meet over 1,400 solutions providers.

"For the past few months, we have been reconnecting with industry players globally to learn about their latest solutions, services, and technologies that will drive the maritime sector over the next decade. Through APM, we are excited to be connecting these global brands with the Asian audience and bringing their offerings here to further support collaboration and growth," said Yeow Hui Leng, Group Project Director, RX, the organiser of APM. "We look forward to cultivating a space for conversations and discussions that will future-proof the maritime sector."

As part of the APM outreach effort, RX also organises the APM Roadshow – a series of events to engage local maritime communities across Southeast Asia and offer early insights into the key topics that will be discussed at the event in Singapore. The Malaysia edition will run on 17 January 2024, from 2.00pm onwards at the Intercontinental Kuala Lumpur. Key topics that will be discussed include the performance of Malaysia's maritime sector in 2023 and growth forecast for 2024-2025, how innovation is addressing Malaysia's port infrastructure deficit, and practical insights into optimising financial and maritime strategies using Labuan entities.

These sessions will be fronted by industry experts Capt. Cheah Sin Bi, Exco Member of Malaysia Shipowners' Association (MASA) / CEO, Orkim Sdn Bhd, Mr. Anthonie Versluis, Senior Advisor Ports & Maritime, and Ms. Puteri Jamaludin, Senior Business Consultant of Hans Advisory & Trust Co. Ltd.

Future of Vessels, Solutions for Tomorrow

As an industry essential for the world's economic development, maritime faces significant pressure to be more sustainable and innovative in this increasingly challenging world. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the maritime sector, which carries around 80% of the global merchandise trade today, urgently needs to decarbonise, and these decarbonisation efforts need to come together with technological innovation, sound multilateral regulation, and economic growth to face rising costs, especially among the most vulnerable economies[1].

With the theme "Future of Vessels, Solutions for Tomorrow", APM 2024 aims to be the platform for knowledge exchange and information sharing. The conference and exhibition will focus on highlighting smarter solutions to achieve net-zero objectives, drive cybersecurity, improve satellite communication mobility, and embrace digitalisation. Joining us at the exhibition front will be innovative solutions including drones, batteries, electric marine engine and propulsion, sustainable paints and coatings, tech solution companies, just to name a few.

Maritime drones are increasingly used for inspection in environments that are tough to navigate, such as engine rooms and ports, as they can help improve safety while keeping operational costs low. At APM 2024, attendees will be able to explore Flyability's ELIOS 3, the world's first collision-tolerant drone equipped with a LiDAR sensor for indoor 3 mapping. Flyability has pioneered confined space inspection drones that enable professionals to improve safety, reduce downtime, and cut costs for their internal inspections. Flyability will also lead a session at APM conference to address the use of drones to enhance inspection and surveillance for port operations.

Other notable exhibitors amongst the 1,400 leading brands on the floor include Wartsila, MTU, Niigata, Engtek, Reintjes, Schaller Automation, Yanmar, Daihatsu Diesel, Nakashima, Schottel, Bergen Engines, Yara Marine, Marlink, Speedcast, OTESAT_MARITEL, Hostmost, Jotron, KVH, Furuno, Tero Marine, Danaos, Jason Electronics, Codar, Can Traders, Alphatron, Nabtesco, Thuraya, Asia Satellite Telecommunications, Bachmann Electronic, Navtor, Auto-Maskin, VINSSEN, Vertidrive NL, Durapower, EST-Floattech, Hanla IMS, Panasia, Shinwoo, GEA, Lindenberg-Anlagen, Zollern GmbH, Flender, Thordon Bearings, Roxtec, Sauer Compressors, Fincantieri Italy, DESMI, Den-Jet, Damen Shipyard, Nippon Paint, Jotun, Chugoko Marine Paint and many more.

Chil-Han Lee, the founder and CEO of VINSSEN Co., Ltd., a leading provider of Hydrogen Fuel Cells, lithium-ion batteries, and propulsion systems, said, "VINSSEN has delivered several maritime decarbonisation projects involving Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology and full battery electric propulsion system. Our study of hydrogen as a maritime fuel was made possible thanks to the industry partnerships we have established in Singapore. This is why platforms like APM 2024 are important as they allow opportunities for collaboration and mutual learning to drive the industry forward."

This year's conference, sponsored by DNV, will feature more than 80 speakers to deliver dialogues across six conference themes spread out across three days – Sustainability, Innovation and Digitalisation, Manpower & Training, Maritime Cyber Security, Port & Terminals, and Insurance.

Parallel tracks will run concurrently at two separate stages on the show floor to enable more comprehensive sharing of knowledge focusing on topics of interest. The Main Stage will see some of the world's top industry experts and leaders sharing first-hand insights into how to drive businesses forward. On the other hand, the Innovation Stage will feature business leaders and other industry specialists showcasing successful case studies, leading innovations, and inspiring visions to help companies overcome challenges in business growth.

Some of the C-suite speakers confirmed to-date include:

Jayendu Krishna, Director-Deputy Head, Maritime Advisors, Drewry

Jan-Erik Rasanen, CTO, Foreship

Daejin Lee , Global Head of Research, Fertistream

, Global Head of Research, Fertistream Simon Grainge, CEO, International Seafarers' Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN)

Punit Oza , Founder of Maritime NXT/ International Vice President of Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers

, Founder of Maritime NXT/ International Vice President of Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Panos Theodossopoulos , CEO, METIS Cyberspace Technology S.A.

, CEO, METIS Cyberspace Technology S.A. Ho Chaw Sing, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC)

Kenlip Ong, CEO, Pelagus 3D

Budi Cahyono , Vice President Director, PT. Jakarta International Container Terminal

, Vice President Director, PT. Jakarta International Container Terminal Tarun Mehrotra , Chief Strategy Officer, RightShip

, Chief Strategy Officer, RightShip Jan-Paul de Wilde , Head of Decarbonisation, Energy Transition & Innovation, RINA Singapore

, Head of Decarbonisation, Energy Transition & Innovation, RINA Singapore Rahul Kapoor , Vice-President, Global Head of Shipping Analytics & Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights

, Vice-President, Global Head of Shipping Analytics & Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights John Rowley, CEO, Wallem

Nakul Malhotra , Vice President, Emerging Opportunities Portfolio – Maritime Services, Wilhelmsen

Richard Wagner, Regional Director Asia, CyberOwl, who will share about the latest technological innovations for marine cyber resilience at the conference, commented, "The maritime industry has transformed greatly over the last few years. We now see leading technologies reshaping the industry, but there are also challenges that these opportunities bring. How do we balance the conflict between business demands for technology innovations, such as AI and the drive towards autonomous operations, with cyber risk management in the face of rising costs for cyber compromise? I look forward to discussing these topics at APM 2024."

All registered professionals for APM 2024 will be granted free access to both exhibition and conference floors. For the latest information on APM 2024, please visit the event website, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages.

