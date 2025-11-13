The 19th China (Chongqing) Senior Citizen Expo concludes successfully

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th China (Chongqing) Senior Citizen Expo and the 1st Western International Conference on High-quality Development of Silver Economy, and the 6th China (Chongqing) Health Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "Senior Citizen Expo") were successfully held at the Chongqing International Expo Center from November 7 to 9, 2025, guided by the China Association of Social Welfare and Senior Service and the China Silver Industry Association, and hosted by the Chongqing Pension Service Association, the China Chamber of International Commerce Chongqing Chamber of Commerce, and Chongqing Youchuang Dongfang Exhibition Co., Ltd.

This year's Senior Citizen Expo attracted enterprises from more than 10 countries, including Japan, the United States, Singapore, Canada, Belarus, and Italy; from provinces and major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Shenzhen, and from 18 local districts and counties including Yuzhong, Liangjiang New Area, Nan'an, and Jiulongpo—over 600 elderly care-related enterprises in total. The exhibition covered an area of 30,000 square meters. The exhibition included elderly care institutions, smart elderly care, senior services, rehabilitation medicine, nursing services, age-appropriate furniture, products and health supplements for the elderly, and traditional Chinese medicine and wellness, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies, innovative products, and service models of the elderly care industry.

The inaugural Western International Conference on High-quality Development of Silver Economy was held concurrently. The conference featured a rich agenda, comprising over 10 thematic sessions, including the 2025 New Silver Economy (Chongqing) Innovation and Development Sharing Conference and the Innovation and Development Exchange Conference on Sojourn and Healthcare. Nearly 50 industry experts gave keynote speeches and shared insights. It was attended by nearly 500 executives from elderly care institutions, investment and financing firms, and companies in the smart elderly care and elderly care finance sectors from regions such as Beijing, Liaoning, Jilin, Guangxi, Sichuan, and Guizhou. By precisely matching supply and demand, the conference fostered multiple consensuses and achievements in areas such as age-friendly renovations and cross-domain industrial integration, injecting strong momentum into activating the region's silver economy consumption potential. According to preliminary statistics, on-site sales totaled RMB 16.8 million, with intended contract value reaching nearly RMB 1 billion.

