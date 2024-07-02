The 1st Global New Energy Vehicle Cooperation And Development Forum (GNEV2024) Held in Singapore from June 27 to 28

BEIJING, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1st Global New Energy Vehicle Cooperation And Development Forum (GNEV2024), hosted by the Global Renewable Energy & Electric Mobility (GREEM in preparation), was successfully held in Singapore from June 27 to 28. It brought together hundreds of attendees, including government leaders from various countries, international organizations, heads of industry bodies, academicians, experts, and relevant enterprise representatives across the industry chain.

With a focus on win-win cooperation in the global NEV industry, they discussed how to navigate the green, low-carbon, and intelligent development of the automotive industry, thereby fostering a highly internationalized framework for opening-up and cooperation.

The forum was supported by GlobalFoundries and partnered with China EV100, REPT BATTERO, Feishu, Jingneng New Energy Technology, BYD, AAC Technologies, CUSC, and Gotion High-Tech.

At the high-level forum on June 28, government officials, experts, and industry professionals shared insights about global NEV development and innovation trends.

General. (ret.) Dr. Moeldoko, Chairman of PERIKLINDO (Indonesia Electric Vehicle Industry Association) and Chief of Presidential Staff of the Republic of Indonesia, highlighted Indonesia's abundant reserves of nickel and other raw materials crucial for EV, and supporting policies to accelerate the development of power battery and EV industries. Given this competitive edge in EV development, the nation will dedicate further efforts to developing charging infrastructure.

Dusit Anantarak, Director of Information Technology and Communication Center, Office of Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry (Thailand), was also bullish about the future EV market. He noted that to achieve sustainable development goals, Thailand introduced a development strategy in 2017 for next-generation vehicles, encompassing HEV, PHEV, EV, and FCEV. The country strives to build itself as an automotive production base in Asia.

As a manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, Malaysia aims to benefit from EV development. Vinothan Tulisi Nathzan, Director of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) Singapore, stated that Malaysia has introduced relevant development strategies with the goal of becoming a regional hub for EV manufacturing. Relevant incentives for EV charging infrastructure development have been implemented to promote EV widespread adoption and carbon emissions reduction in the transportation sector.

C.C. Chan, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and Fellow of Royal Academy of Engineering, U.K. applauded the policies of various governments for NEV development. He emphasized the importance of concurrent advancement in policies and technology, and the critical role of technology innovation and R&D. The future will witness widespread deployment of charging infrastructure, advancements in battery technology, and integration of autonomous driving technologies.

"The penetration rate of new energy passenger vehicles is expected to reach 50% by 2030," said Zhang Yongwei, Vice President and Secretary General of China EV100. He emphasized the promising trend of global NEV development against the backdrop of green development imperatives and increasingly urgent climate actions. Countries worldwide prioritize NEV development as a crucial means to reduce carbon emissions in transportation. The global NEV sector is experiencing accelerated development in three aspects: market expansion, technological iteration, and function evolution.

Mike Cadigan, Chief Corporate and Government Affairs Officer of GlobalFoundries, highlighted the substantial and genuine potential of the EV market. He forecasted that by 2030, driven by rapid growth in the automotive and related industries, the global semiconductor market is projected to exceed USD 1 trillion. GlobalFoundries' semiconductor ecosystem, developed over more than a decade, now spans across the globe in foundry services.

Xie Xin, CEO of Feishu, an advanced enterprise collaboration and management platform, noted the inevitable compliance challenges for enterprises venturing into international markets. Some enterprises struggle with this even before achieving profitability. Through long-term client service experiences, Xie identified clear requirements for enterprises in such areas as data privacy and security, cross-border data transfer, and data retention when growing globally. Feishu has developed a range of solutions to help enterprises meet these compliance needs effectively.

Sun Maojian, Vice Chairman of Hunan Jingneng New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. pointed out that the evolvement of the EV industry has driven the globalization of EV charging and battery swapping infrastructure. As a charging equipment manufacturer and solution provider, Jingneng New Energy Technology aims to collaborate with enterprises worldwide to share core technologies.

The attendees highly praised GlobalFoundries' technical capabilities after a visit to its fab in Singapore on the morning of June 27 prior to the forum.

Three seminars with different themes were concurrently held during the forum, including the Inaugural Ceremony of the GREEM and Global NEVs Industry Policy and Development Seminar, Seminar on the Coordinated Development of Global NEVs Industry Chain, and ASEAN-China Seminar on Building an NEVs Ecosystem.

Attendees at GNEV2024 agreed that automotive enterprises should strengthen cooperation to jointly promote innovative development of the global NEV industry, thereby advancing the green, low-carbon, and intelligent transition of the global automotive industry.

