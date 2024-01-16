The 2023 Bloomberg Green ESG 50 Companies to Watch List is officially released

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 20, 2023, 2023 Bloomberg Green ESG 50 Companies to Watch List (or ESG 50 in brief) is officially released at the Four Seasons Hotel in Suzhou.

Bloomberg Green ESG 50 is an annual list compiled and published by Bloomberg Green in China. 2023 marks the first ESG 50 list release. The list includes both public and private companies. Bloomberg's ESG scoring methodology is characterized by a bottom-up, model-driven method driven primarily by self-reported, publicly available information that results in a fully transparent, parametric, rules-based scoring framework. It features qualitative input from research analysts and industry experts, statistical and data science techniques, factor analysis and some incentives for improved transparency and disclosure, so that the best scores reflect both good sustainability performance and good disclosure.

The following is the complete list (arranged not in any particular order)

Fast ESG Developing Companies

Grandblue Environment Co.,Ltd.

Marriott

INTCO MEDICAL

Most ESG Promising Brands

NaaS Technology Inc.

Nespresso

SHUI ON LAND

UNIQLO

Best ESG Projects

McDonald's China

(Project: Green Tray)

Pernod Ricard China

(Project: Martell Mangrove Conservation)

O'right Inc.

(Project: Melting Greenland)

Honor Device Co., Ltd.

(Project: Tech for Good: Mobile Accessibility Assistance)

Shandong Intco Recycilng Resources Co.,ltd.

(Project: Food-Grade PET 'Bottle-to-Bottle' High-Quality Application）

Tapestry

(Project: COACH China Cool)

TCL Technology Group Corporation

(Project: TCL Solar Low-Carbon Campus)

Tencent Holdings Limited

(Project: Tencent Biodiversity Conservation Initiatives)

Starbucks China

(Project: Starbucks China Coffee Innovation Park)

China International Capital Corporation Limited

(Project: CICC-Nanping: Ecological Carbon Sink+)

ESG Top List – Environmental

Blancpain

Hua Xia Bank Co.,Limited

JD.com

Lenovo Group

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd

GDS Holdings Limited

Vitesco Technologies

Xiaomi Corporation

China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holding Co., Ltd

Chint New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd.



ESG Top List – Social

ERICSSON GROUP

Yum China

BMW Group Region China

MASTER KONG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD

Nestlé (China) Ltd.

UBS

DBS BANK

BANK OF CHINA

ESG Top List – Governance

Tongwei Company Limited

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited



ESG Grand Prize – Best Companies

The Bank of East Asia(China) Limited.

Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd.

KINGFA SCI.&TECH.CO.,LTD.

Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.

China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd.

GLP China

SY Holdings Group Limited.

Cisco China Co., Ltd.

Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

NetEase, Inc.

Chint Anneng Digital Power(Zhejiang)Co.,Ltd.

CSSC(Hong Kong)Shipping Company Limited

Jones Lang LaSalle

The 2023 Bloomberg Green ESG Leading Forum commenced before the list was released. Leaders and professionals from the industries and international academic institutes joined and discussed the avant-garde innovations in the ESG field.

Bloomberg Green centers on the business, science, and technology of climate change. The brand will utilize Bloomberg's deep data expertise to produce original reporting and solutions-driven coverage, as well as business and investment focused content. Bloomberg Green starts with an established audience for climate, sustainability and green finance coverage, as Bloomberg News already publishes hundreds of stories each month on these subjects across its platforms.

Bloomberg Green strives to promote more initiatives that help transformation of a green and low-carbon economy, thereby building a new blueprint for a healthy, prosperous, and sustainable green economy.

