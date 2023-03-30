THE 2023 CEO & CMO SUMMIT IN VIETNAM: A WORLD-CLASS CONFERENCE FOR BRANDS

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO & CMO Summit 2023 by MMA Global in Vietnam brings together senior executives, marketing directors, and industry experts from multinational organizations, firms, and startups.

The CEO & CMO Summit Vietnam conference has consolidated its position after 5 years of organizing, and the event in 2023 is expected to bring more than 700 attendees, including VIP guests, and executives from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi Capital.

MMA Vietnam 2023 Activities

Summit to examine the current marketing market's "hot" topics

The international economy is expected to be exceedingly turbulent and unstable in 2023, posing significant problems for enterprises. Therefore, what should businesses do to prepare to weather the "storm" of the economic downturn? That is the key theme that will be debated at the CEO & CMO Summit 2023, with C-level speakers from Coca-Cola, Google, Grab, Heineken, Nestle, Sabeco, Tiktok, Unilever, and more.

To address that question, this conference will focus on the most "active" themes in marketing, with the overarching subject of "Business impact in the challenging time." The conference's subjects will focus on the subjects of "Marketing and Communication," "Business and Society," and "Technology and Innovation." These themes will be explored, and the answers to critical concerns regarding the impact and modifications in how organizations reach and connect with customers will be provided.

The CEO & CMO Summit not only provides participants with insights into topics such as "Data Analysis," "Consumer Touchpoints", "Brand Building & Advertising", and "Customer Centricity & Experience," but also bring the right knowledge, skills, and strategies on "Social Impact & Purpose" and "Economic & Social Trends" to survive the current global economic downturn. CEO & CMO Summit 2023, in particular, promises to be the best place for participants to learn and update the "Technology Trends," " E-commerce," " AI & Marketing Automation," and "CDP/ DMP" technologies from leaders from multinational corporations, while also assisting businesses in reorienting their marketing strategies and develop new strategies for increasing income and business growth.

Looking forward to more interesting MMA Global initiatives in Vietnam this year.

In 2023, MMA Global in Vietnam will host a number of world-class events with the goal of adding significant value to the Vietnamese marketing sector. In pursuit of that purpose, MMA Vietnam created a great impression on the market in early March 2023 with the success of Agency Day 2023, which drew more than 350 attendees, 30 outstanding speakers, and more than 20 partners.

Following that success, MMA Vietnam will "strike" with a series of events and material, especially for MMA Global's network and members in Vietnam.

MMA Smarties 2023 - Vietnam's leading marketing award, an important event honoring efforts and successful advertising campaigns in the marketing industry in Vietnam and the Asia Pacific region - APAC, is expected to launch in June 2023 with the Smarties NFT trophy version, which will be available for the first time on the market.

MMA Industry Job Fair - An event for junior and senior year students specializing in economics, marketing, and advertising with the objective of creating human resources for the Vietnamese marketing industry. The event will be organized with more than ten prestigious universities in Ho Chi Minh City and industry-leading organizations in Vietnam, including Abbott, Admicro, CocaCola, Dentsu Group, Grab, GroupM, Heineken, Momo, Ogilvy Group Vietnam, Publicis Group, Suntory Pepsico, Tiktok, Unilever, and many others.

MMA Impact 2023 - As part of an annual international series hosted by MMA Global in different countries around the world, for C-levels, senior managers from major domestic firms, brands, and marketing agencies. MMA Impact 2023 is set to take place in two major cities, Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi, and is projected to draw over 700 participants.

MMA Talk Hub - The MMA Talk Hub explores trending topics in marketing to provide multi-faceted perspectives on current developments. Additionally, it brings together the entire ecosystem of marketers, mar-tech companies, and media companies to facilitate the collaborative construction of the future of marketing while aggressively delivering success in the here and now.

MMA Connect - A networking event exclusively for MMA Members and guests, giving executives the finest chance to network and get up to date on contemporary marketing innovations in a tasteful and pleasant setting.

