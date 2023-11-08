The 2023 CIEF will open in Guangzhou to showcase 300 overseas projects

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair (CIEF) will take place in Guangzhou from Nov. 17 to 19. Eight editions of CIEF have been successfully held since 2015.

With the theme of "empowering new tracks and promoting new development together", the 2023 CIEF will be held both virtually and on site in the form of "3+2+N", attracting many high-end and high-quality projects from China and other countries. Among them, the special zone for innovative achievements of the Belt and Road and the Greater Bay Area has seen more than 500 projects from 84 companies. In addition, nearly 200 projects from more than 10 countries, including the US, Russia, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and South Korea, etc., will be on display in other exhibition areas.

It is reported that the "CIEF strategic cooperation fund for achievements transformation" will be established to match funds with projects, capital with manufacturing, and technology with industry, forming a high-level cycle of "technology-industry-finance".

Several supporting events will be held during the Fair, including the First CIEF Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, the selection of top innovation and entrepreneurship projects, the matchmaking of technology achievements and intellectual property projects, on-site roadshows, industrial park tours of academicians and experts, and policy lectures, to provide more comprehensive services and support for innovation and entrepreneurship.

