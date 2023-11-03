The 2023 Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance to be Held in Sanya

SANYA, China, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance (GMCOG) will take place in Sanya, Hainan, China from 8-9 November 2023. The event is co-hosted by the Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance and the China Oceanic Development Foundation (CODF), and the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, China (NISCSS).

Inaugurated in November 2020, the symposium aims to offer a unique platform for thought-provoking dialogues among the thinkers of various backgrounds from all over the world and promote academic research and exchange on maritime cooperation and ocean governance. It also seeks to raise the voice of the South China Sea coastal states in global governance and cooperation on ocean, offer South China Sea experience and solution to global ocean governance, restore confidence in global ocean governance and cooperation and align itself with the Sustainable Development Goal 14 of the United Nations (Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development). The GMCOG has made its special contribution to sustainable development of oceans and seas throughout the years.

The 2-day event is comprised of seven sessions, including Challenges to Global Ocean Governance and Maritime Cooperation among Great Powers, Mutual Confidence Building in the South China Sea from the Perspective of Global Security Initiative, Promoting Marine Spatial Planning to Boost the Blue Economy, International Law Based Order in the South China Sea, Goal 14 of UN 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development of Marine Fisheries, BBNJ Agreement and Global Ocean Governance, and Global Climate Change and Polar Research.

The GMCOG this year is expected to bring together participants from over 20 countries and regions, including eminent scholars from influential academic institutes, diplomats, officials from international organizations and government agencies in and beyond the region. Confirmed keynote speakers include Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, China; Sun Weidong, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, China; Wang Hong, Vice Minister of Natural Resources and Administrator of State Oceanic Administration, China; Peter Thomson, UNSG's Special Envoy for the Ocean; Liu Zhenmin, Former Under Secretary-General of the United Nations and Stephen A. Orlins, President, National committee on U.S.-China Relations, the U.S..

