The 2024 Forum on China-ASEAN Engineering Innovation and Development Was Successfully Held in Nanning

In the golden autumn of October, the green city of Nanning welcomed a grand event. On October 18, the 2024 Forum on China-ASEAN Engineering Innovation and Development, co-hosted by the Guangxi Association for Science and Technology and the ASEAN Academy of Engineering and Technology, was held in Nanning, Guangxi.

The theme of this year's forum was "Strengthen through Maritime Development, Innovate Together for Growth." Opening remarks were delivered by Huang Junhua, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee and President of Guangxi Association for Science and Technology; Ewe Hong Tat, President of the ASEAN Academy of Engineering and Technology, Fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, and President of Tunku Abdul Rahman University; Wang Shuangfei, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Professor at Guangxi University; and Norul Wahida Kamaruzaman, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Science and Technology at Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Both online and in-person attendees included numerous academicians and experts, such as Yin Yulong, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Chief Researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Subtropical Agriculture; Xie Tao, Chair Professor at Peking University and Foreign Academician of the Academia Europaea; Long Guilu, Professor at Tsinghua University and Vice President of the Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences; Ng Choon Aun, Fellow of the ASEAN Academy of Engineering and Technology and Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Green Technology at Tunku Abdul Rahman University; Liew Soung Yue, Fellow of the ASEAN Academy of Engineering and Technology and Dean of the Faculty of Information and Communication Technology at Tunku Abdul Rahman University, along with over 150 representatives from government agencies, think tanks, universities, academic associations, and companies from China, Malaysia, Thailand, and other ASEAN countries. The opening ceremony was chaired by Liang Chunhua, Secretary of Party Leadership Group and Vice President of the Guangxi Association for Science and Technology.

During the opening ceremony, the Guangxi Offshore Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance for Overseas Professionals held its signing ceremony. This alliance, formed by 12 entities including the Guangxi Association for Science and Technology, TusCBEC, the China-Europe Life Sciences Alliance, the Hong Kong Section of the Institute of Measurement and Control, and the UK High-Level Talent Entrepreneurship Association, aims to build a high-level platform for innovation and entrepreneurship services, attracting overseas talent to contribute to the high-quality economic and social development of Guangxi.

During the forum, two sub-forums were held: the "AI Plus" Digital Intelligence Industry-University-Research Fusion Ecosystem Innovation Conference and the Academic Seminar on Energy Technology Revolution Driving Green and Low-Carbon Transformation. The attending engineers unanimously expressed that this conference provided them with a clearer understanding of topics such as artificial intelligence, green energy, engineering capability evaluation, and international recognition. It also served as a valuable platform for engineers to engage in discussions about industry development trends, explore cutting-edge engineering technologies, and enhance their professional capabilities through interactive exchanges.

At the same time at the"AI Plus" Digital Intelligence Industry-University-Research Fusion Ecosystem Innovation Conference, more than 60 experts from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and ASEAN countries, as well as representatives from engineering organizations, academic groups, and enterprises, witnessed the official launch of the 2024 Guangxi National Gateway Science Popularization and Cultural Exchange Event. At the event, participants explored various routes designed for science popularization tours, visiting places such as the Anthropology Museum of Guangxi, ASEAN International Cell Bank Science Popularization Base, China-ASEAN International Exchange Base for Science Popularization, and the Guangxi Botanical Garden of Medicinal Plants Science Popularization Base. These activities aimed to further spread scientific knowledge, promote the construction of innovative Nanning, and contribute to Nanning's comprehensive efforts in fostering open cooperation with ASEAN. Experts expressed that the event's interactive and immersive science popularization experiences provided the public with new ways to engage with science, helping to ignite broader enthusiasm for innovation and creativity. It is expected to advance the field of science popularization, paving the way for new achievements.

The 2024 Forum on China-ASEAN Engineering Innovation and Development serves as a platform for fostering scientific and technological exchanges between China and ASEAN countries, further deepening application-oriented cooperation in fields such as engineering, information technology, and energy. The forum aims to contribute to the development of the "One Zone, Two Places, One Park, and One Corridor" strategy, accelerating the growth of new quality productive forces, and injecting more dynamism and vitality into the region's advancement.

