The 2024 Smart City Summit & Expo - Ministry of Transportation and Communications Begets the " Smart Transportation Vision Pavilion"

Smart technology enables real-time aggregation and application of comprehensive transportation data from the central to local levels across land, sea, and air domains

A Holistic View Taken to Achieve Urban-Rural Collaboration

TAIPEI, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) has been for many years committed to the vision and goal of "Smart Transportation & Smart Living", incorporating cutting-edge ICT technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, drones, cloud computing, and 5G communication into land, sea, and air transportation systems to provide more convenient services to the people. In order to further inform the public about the innovative achievements and applications of smart transportation projects, the Ministry and its affiliated agencies, together with local governments totaling 29 units, will create the "Smart Transportation Vision Pavilion" at the "2024 Smart City Summit & Expo" under the theme "Convergence Future Cities" at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 from March 19th to 22nd, 2024.The "Smart Transportation Vision Pavilion" will showcase the fruitful results of years of effort by both central and local governments in promoting the development of smart transportation.

The central-spearheaded exhibition in the form of "Smart Transportation Vision Pavilion" will display the achievements of smart transportation-related projects of the Ministry and its affiliated units, dividing into five major categories: "Smart Airport," "Smart Railway," "Smart Maritime Transport," "Smart Highways," and "Big Data/Drone Technology." Participating units include the Ministry's Department of Transportation Technology and Information, the Central Weather Administration, the Institute of Transportation, the Railway Bureau, the Maritime Port Bureau, the Freeway Bureau, the Highway Bureau, the Taiwan Railway Corporation, and the Chunghwa Post. The "Smart Airport" will demonstrate the introduction of 5G smart travel services at airports for the benefit of passengers. The "Smart Railway" will showcase how the Metro utilizes smart operational analysis systems to enhance transportation efficiency, while also introducing how railway transportation can use 5G to transmit train information for real-time monitoring and big data analysis to strengthen prediction and immediate response. The highlight of "Smart Maritime Transport" lies in maritime environmental disaster prevention and shipping safety, demonstrating the implementation of maritime smart navigation systems and intelligent meteorological data analysis technologies. The "Smart Highways" will introduce smart self-driving highway services developed through cooperation between the Highway Bureau and the Department of Land Administration of the Ministry of the Interior, as well as the 1968 App for real-time monitoring of expressway conditions. "Big Data/Drone Technology" will introduce platforms that can integrate various transportation data for rapid analysis and future application scenarios. Additionally, it will showcase the field verification and implementation results of unmanned aerial vehicle logistics technologies.

In addition, the regional projects exhibition area will display smart transportation projects jointly implemented by local governments and private enterprises under four major themes: "Future Mobility," "Walkable Cities," "Deep Roaming," and "Traffic Flow Pulse," demonstrating how cities use smart technology to improve traffic flow and the quality of life for residents. The exhibition invites cities that won awards in the evaluation of the "Subsidy for Smart Transportation System Development and Construction Plan for Local Governments" from 2020 to 2022, including the city governments of Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Nantou, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, and Penghu, to jointly showcase the cooperative achievements of central and local governments in promoting smart transportation. The "Future Mobility" exhibition area focuses on showcasing how technology intelligence narrows the distance between time, space, and individuals; the "In-depth Roaming" exhibition presents the value of sustainable tourism and innovative services; the "Walkable Cities" exhibition explains how various localities use terminal control tools such as traffic lights and pedestrian lights to implement humanized transportation and improve the livability of cities; and the "Traffic Flow Pulse" exhibition demonstrates how diverse information applications are introduced into smart road networks to ease traffic congestion.

Through the rich content of the "Convergence Future Cities" Smart Transportation Vision Pavilion, the public will be able to experience how smart transportation narrows the urban-rural gap and creates momentum for life and urban evolution. The Ministry will continue to promote the development of smart transportation technology in Taiwan, helping Taiwan play a more important role on the international stage, while also strengthening international technical cooperation in transportation digital transformation to establish Taiwan's leading position in the international market for smart transportation technology innovation!

The "Convergence Future Cities" Smart Transportation Vision Pavilion of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications will be open till March 22, 113 and welcome people from all walks of life to visit and explore the infinite possibilities of future smart transportation!

