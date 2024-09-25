The 2024 Third Shandong (Qingdao) RCEP International Food And Beverage Digital Exhibition Grandly Opened

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news release from Qingdao News: With the arrival of autumn, a grand event is opened in this golden season. The 2024 Third Shandong (Qingdao) RCEP International Food and Beverage Digital Expo (RCEP Expo) is opened on September 19.

This RCEP Expo takes the "Online + Double Offline" two-line exhibition mode, with the theme of "Gathering the Wonderful World". The online digital platform of RCEP Expo is equipped with a series of functions such as exhibition, order inquiry, trading hall, business card interaction, short video, live streaming, etc., with 12 major food and beverage industry theme exhibition areas and online forum activities on September 20,21. The opening ceremony of the offline section is held in Qingdao International Convention Center on September 19. At the same time, the high-quality Qingdao exhibitors were jointly organized to promote the offline booth exhibits with the Australia-China Expo in Melbourne, Australia.

This RCEP Expo in accordance with the professional, high-end, international exhibition concept, combined with the development trend of today's food and beverage industry and the local features of Qingdao, creating a distinctive food and beverage digital exhibition.

In addition, the Expo will continue to focus on food and beverage enterprises and customers from the 15 RCEP countries, further expand the proportion of overseas high-quality enterprises, and invite more professional and high-quality representatives of food manufacturers associations and business representatives from RCEP countries to attend offline activities such as the opening ceremony of the expo to improve the internationalization of the exhibition.

The online exhibition platform of this RCEP Expo will continue to be open, providing uninterrupted services for both supply and demand throughout the year, creating a convenient and fast docking bridge, providing customized and refined solutions, and creating a "never-ending online exhibition". This is not only an exhibition feast, but also a service platform to help industrial development and industry innovation.

The 2024 third Shandong (Qingdao) RCEP International Food and Beverage Digital Expo focus on industry innovation with an open attitude to the world. Not only built a national forum and booth focused on display and publicity, but also promoted the innovation and change of the food and beverage industry.

