The 2025 Chery International User Summit Opens a New Chapter as AiMOGA Robotics Unveils Its Global Brand Strategy

In today's rapidly evolving global industrial landscape, technological innovation has taken on a new mission.

Its value now extends beyond individual product breakthroughs — toward building systemic ecosystems that integrate technology with users, scenarios, and society at large.

WUHU, China, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 AiMOGA Global Business Conference, a core event of the 2025 Chery International User Summit, was held in Wuhu.

Incubated by Chery Group, AiMOGA Robotics unveiled its new global brand strategy, marking a milestone in Chery's vision for the "Automotive + Robot" era.

This launch was not only a showcase of intelligent innovation but also a statement of Chery's forward-looking thinking on the future mobility ecosystem.

By developing a dual-driven system that integrates automotive engineering and robotics, Chery is building an open, collaborative, and intelligent ecosystem — providing a systematic innovation model for global industrial transformation.

Strategic Elevation: From Automotive Manufacturing to New Growth Engines

As industries worldwide seek greater resilience and synergy, building a collaborative innovation ecosystem has become the central theme of this year's summit.

The release of AiMOGA Robotics' new brand strategy represents Chery's key response to this challenge.

At the brand strategy launch, Zhang Guibing, General Manager of AiMOGA Robotics, outlined the company's development blueprint — a deep integration of intelligent vehicle and robotic technologies.

AiMOGA will gradually roll out a family of humanoid and quadruped robots across diverse application fields including marketing, education, companionship, industrial, and home services, with a vision to become a world-leading and trusted human AI assistant.

To realize this vision, AiMOGA has set a clear five-year plan:

by 2030, global sales of quadruped robots are expected to exceed 90,000 units, and humanoid robots to surpass 40,000 units, striving to become one of the world's top-tier robotics enterprises. This ambition reflects not only AiMOGA's confidence as an independent business unit, but also Chery Group's strategic determination to make robotics a new growth engine for the future.

Technological Synergy: Hard-Core Innovation Drives Capability Upgrades

The technology release segment of the event served as a window into Chery Group's engineering excellence.

According to Xia Peng, Executive Vice General Manager of AiMOGA Robotics, after three years of intensive R&D, AiMOGA has successfully achieved a leap from L2 (collaborative-level) to L3 (assistance-level) capability — a key milestone in the journey toward higher-level intelligence.

The realization of L3 capability provides the technical foundation for AiMOGA's positioning as a "human assistant."

Behind this breakthrough lies Chery Group's strong system-level empowerment:

The high-torque-density joints in AiMOGA's "powerful limbs" draw on Chery's expertise in advanced EV joint technologies, including motors and reducers.

The cloud platform MoLink, acting as the robot's "intelligent brain," shares its data-processing architecture with Chery's connected-vehicle systems.

The multimodal perception system and self-developed vision-language model MoNet benefit from Chery's long-term investment in intelligent driving perception.

Together, these elements embody Chery's philosophy of technological synergy and ecosystem sharing, turning automotive expertise into a sustainable innovation engine for robotics.

Ecosystem for Growth: Global Network Accelerates AiMOGA's Expansion

As a world-class green mobility technology enterprise and China's No.1 passenger car exporter for 22 consecutive years, Chery Group now serves over 17.7 million users across 120+ countries and regions, supported by more than 11,000 service outlets worldwide — providing AiMOGA Robotics with a strong foundation for global expansion.

AiMOGA has already become the world's first humanoid robot to complete hardware and software EU certifications, and has entered over 30 countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, the UAE, and South Africa.

This achievement builds on Chery's extensive experience in international market access, channel development, and brand trust, accelerating AiMOGA's global rollout.

Looking ahead, AiMOGA will continue leveraging Chery's worldwide network to establish a "global coverage, real-time response, and full-dimensional support" service system, co-creating a new global robotics ecosystem together with partners around the world.

Conclusion

From the banks of the Yangtze River to the global stage, the 2025 Chery International User Summit not only witnessed AiMOGA Robotics' strategic release, but also showcased Chery Group's transformation from an automotive manufacturer to a technology-driven ecosystem enterprise.

Under the theme "Co-Create • Co-Define," Chery is using AiMOGA Robotics as a platform to merge automotive technology, global operations, and embodied intelligence, opening a new chapter from product innovation to ecosystem integration.

Together with users and partners worldwide, Chery will continue to shape a technology-driven, ecosystem-coexistent, and value-sharing future, fostering global collaboration that transcends borders and industries.

SOURCE Chery International