The 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards Announces Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medal Winners

On April 24, Wynn will host an official awards ceremony

to present 36 trophies to China's top-tier wineries

MACAO, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an intense judging week in early March, the 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, a "Wynn Signature" lifestyle brand creation, is pleased to now unveil its list of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze medal winners. This announcement marks the final stage of the competition, setting the stage for the official awards ceremony at Wynn Palace on April 24, where 36 coveted trophies will be bestowed upon China's leading wineries.

Wynn reveals the winners of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals

The 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards judging panel featured 23 of the world’s leading authorities on wine. (PRNewsfoto/Wynn Resorts (Macau)) Complete list of 2026 Gold Medal winners. (PRNewsfoto/Wynn Resorts (Macau))

An expert judging panel comprising 23 of the world's leading authorities on wine conducted rigorous blind tastings to determine this year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze medal winners. The 2026 panel featured 11 Masters of Wine (MW), 2 Master Sommeliers (MS), and one industry expert with dual MW and MS certifications, as well as industry professionals from around the world, including renowned winemakers, educators, wine buyers, and members of the media.

In keeping with international judging protocols, the panel meticulously evaluated more than 800 wine entries from close to 180 Chinese wineries. The evaluations were conducted blind, and wines were appraised according to the internationally recognized 100-point system. Medals have been awarded to wines based on a tiered scoring system: Bronze (85-89 points), Silver (90-94 points), and Gold (95-100 points).

This year, 74 Chinese wines achieved Gold Medal status – more than doubling the 35 Gold Medals awarded in last year's edition. This surge in high-scoring entries reflects a remarkable leap in the quality of Chinese wines.

All Gold Medal winners will now advance to the final tier of the competition, vying for the 36 trophies to be presented at the awards ceremony in April. These include the highly prized "Best Wine of China Trophy"; trophies across three divisions: "Wynn Signature Trophies", "Varietals Champion Trophies", and "Regional Champion Trophies"; as well as trophies for the winners of the "Wynn Sommelier's Choice" and "Best Young Winemaker" categories.

For the complete list of 2026 Gold, Silver, and Bronze medal winners, please visit Wynn's official website.

The Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards ceremony and upcoming events

Macao will once again be in the global spotlight on April 24, when the 2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards ceremony presents 36 trophies to China's top wineries at Wynn Palace. On April 25, Wynn will host an engaging forum and walkaround tastings to shine a light on this year's award-winning wines.

Chinese Wine Forum — "Wynn Signature Dialogue: Beyond the Awards – Charting the Future"

Moderator: Xing Wei MW

Xing Wei MW Topic: Xing Wei, a member of the judging panel and as a next-generation Master of Wine in China, will host an engaging discussion with representatives from several of China's award-winning wineries. Participants will share their perspectives on the road ahead and possibilities for the long-term development of the nation's wine industry. They will also share insights on participating in this year's Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards .

Xing Wei, a member of the judging panel and as a next-generation Master of Wine in China, will host an engaging discussion with representatives from several of China's award-winning wineries. Participants will share their perspectives on the road ahead and possibilities for the long-term development of the nation's wine industry. They will also share insights on participating in this year's . Date and Time: April 25, 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm

April 25, 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Venue: Wynn Palace Meeting Room

2026 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards Walkaround Tasting

Representatives from the Gold Medal-winning wineries from this year's competition will gather with industry professionals and wine enthusiasts for a walkaround tasting. This is a unique opportunity to savor the high-quality and diverse flavor profiles of Chinese wines in a relaxed ambience.

Date and Time: April 25, 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

April 25, 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm Venue: Wynn Palace Meeting Room

Industry recognition catapults Chinese wines onto the global marketplace

In just two years, the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards has received a number of prestigious industry accolades, and has recently added two more new awards to its growing portfolio. At the "JD Cup" WBO 2025 China Wine Market Annual Awards, jointly hosted by leading wine-focused Chinese media Wine Business Observation and JD Supermarket, Wynn Resorts Macau was named "Top 10 Promotion Organization" for its visionary role as the creator and organizer of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards. Simultaneously, the competition was also recognized among the "Top 10 Marketing Case Studies". These recognitions are a testament to Wynn's achievements in boosting awareness around high-quality Chinese wines and expanding their reach in the global marketplace.

Further cementing its influence, Wynn also received the "2025 Industry Service" honor from the China Alcoholic Drinks Huaxia Awards. This distinction reflects Wynn's commitment to building a world-class exchange platform that promotes China's diverse wine regions and amplifies the country's viticultural impact worldwide.

To boost exposure even further, Wynn has partnered with Cathay Pacific to display and serve award-winning wines from the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards at its Hong Kong International Airport VIP lounges. Wynn also continues to host a series of exclusive overseas wine-tasting events and is boosting online and offline retail channels by working closely with globally renowned authorities such as Christie's, 67 Pall Mall, and Watson's Wine to give Chinese wines greater prominence on the global stage.

Key highlights from the judging week

From March 6 to 10, Wynn hosted a successful judging week of meticulous evaluations. The five-day event featured intensive blind tastings, masterclasses and wine dinners designed to bridge the dialogue between the Chinese and international wine communities.

Wynn invited Professor Li Demei, an expert on Chinese wines; Andrew Caillard MW, an Australian wine master; Jasper Morris MW, an expert on French Burgundy wines; and Denise Cosentino, a leading Italian winemaker, to host four engaging masterclasses. The industry professionals shared their profound insights into the diverse terroirs and unique flavor profiles of wines from China, Australia, France, and Italy, offering attendees a deeper understanding of global wine landscapes.

The executive chefs from Wynn's award-winning restaurants – Chef Tam's Seasons, SW Steakhouse, Lakeview Palace, and Drunken Fish – partnered with globally renowned wine experts including Jasper Morris MW, Andrew Caillard MW, Gus Zhu MW, Christy Canterbury MW, and Yohann Jousselin MS to present three themed dinners, showcasing the infinite possibilities of pairing food and wine, and also gave the industry an opportunity to savor the very best of China's wines.

SOURCE Wynn Resorts (Macau)