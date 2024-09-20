The 39th TEI Opportunities to Expand Business Networks and Exports to Global Markets

TANGERANG, Indonesia, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Director General of National Export Development Mardyana Listyowati revealed that exports are one of the pillars supporting the improvement of the national economy. To that end, the Ministry of Trade continues to encourage the growth of national non-oil and gas export performance, one of which is by holding the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia, hosted by Ministry Of Trade and Organize by Debindomulti Adhiswasti and scheduled for October 9-12, 2024. The Ministry of Trade invites domestic exporters to take advantage of this opportunity by participating to expand their business networks and capture the global market.

Press Conference TEI 2024

This was conveyed by Mardyana while serving as a speaker at the Press Conference for the Trade Expo Indonesia at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD), in Tangerang Regency, Banten, on Tuesday, September 17. Present as other speakers were Heru Prihantoro – Vice President Government Business Head Region IV of Bank Mandiri, Vibiadhi Swasti Pradana – President Director of PT Debindomulti Adhiswasti, and Ratu Rima Novia Rahma – Vice President of Marketing & Communication at Privy.

"We invite domestic exporters to take advantage of this opportunity by participating in TEI 2024 to expand their business networks and seize export opportunities in the global market," said Mardyana. Mardyana stated that this year, TEI has adopted the theme "Build Strong Connection with the Best of Indonesia." This theme serves as a link to last year's theme, "Sustainable Trade for Global Economic Resilience."

"It is hoped that this year's theme will strengthen trade connections and serve as a swift step to penetrate export markets and enhance Indonesia's export performance," said Mardyana.

Furthermore, Mardyana explained that TEI adopts a business-to-business (B2B) concept, allowing Indonesian exporters to meet face-to-face and interact directly with potential buyers from abroad. At TEI 2024, the Ministry of Trade targets transactions amounting to USD 15 billion from 1,000 participants. This annual exhibition will be attended by 5,000 buyers from around the world as well as 30,000 visitors, both domestic and international.

This largest exhibition in Indonesia is divided into three product zones: Food, Beverage, and Agricultural Products; Manufactured Products; and Home Living, Fashion, and Services. In addition to the exhibition, the 39th TEI will be enlivened by various activities, including business matching, business counseling, international seminars, live performances, and buyers night.

"TEI serves as a platform to promote value-added export products." The organization of the TEI is expected to encourage export penetration to countries that have not been optimally targeted, thereby boosting non-oil and gas export performance amid the challenges of a global economic slowdown," explained Mardyana.

Mardyana also revealed that, like the previous year, the 39th TEI is scheduled to be opened by President Joko Widodo. The opening ceremony was also enlivened by the presentation of the Primaniyarta and Primaduta Awards, which are the highest honors given by the Indonesian government to the best- performing exporters and importers.

"In addition, this year, the Ministry of Trade is holding the TEI Journalist Award, which is presented to media personnel supporting exports," emphasized Mardyana.

Mardyana added that during the 39th TEI event, the Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week (JMFW) 2025 will be held in hall 10. JMFW is one of the government's priority programs to make Indonesia a global center for modest fashion.

What's different about this year's event is that TEI is presenting a Halal Products Pavilion in hall 2 under the title "Halal Expo." In addition, to provide a different atmosphere, TEI is organizing an international seminar titled "ASEAN Sustainability Conference" featuring experts from abroad. This seminar addresses themes including "Net Zero Transition; Sustainable Electric Vehicles; Circular Economy; and Global Supply Chains."

"To enhance the national economy, concrete steps are needed, one of which is to maintain the performance of non-oil and gas exports. The organization of the TEI is expected to improve export performance through diversification and expansion of export markets, as well as to introduce Indonesia's image as a country that produces value-added products of superior quality," added Mardyana.

Meanwhile, Heru stated that Bank Mandiri, as a financial institution, is committed to supporting Indonesia's economic growth. It is important for Bank Mandiri to serve as a means of international trade transactions with the aim of improving the welfare of the community and strengthening Indonesia's position in international banking. Therefore, Bank Mandiri is very enthusiastic and supports various international trade activities, both export and import trade, including TEI 2024.

Vibiadhi added that by early September 2024, around 750 business actors have registered as participants. It is hoped that this number can increase to over 1,000 participants. On the other hand, the organizers' preparations have reached over 85 percent and are expected to meet the set target in the next two weeks. Ratu also added that the 39th TEI serves as a collaboration between the Ministry of Trade and Privy for the second time. Privy, which operates in the digital services sector, provides digital signatures for all sellers in Indonesia and international buyers for both online and offline transactions. At TEI 2024, Privy is committed to being an alternative to facilitate registration and transactions, both online and offline.

SOURCE Debindo