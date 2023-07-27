The 3rd Korea (Shandong) Import Commodities Fair to Be Held in Weihai of Shandong

WEIHAI, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from DZWWW:

The 3rd Korea (Shandong) Import Commodities Fair (KSICF) will be held in Weihai, Shandong from July 28 to August 1. The 3rd KSICF will continue to adopt the theme of "Stable Development for a Common Sustainable Future", and the level, scale and content of the event will be significantly improved compared with the previous sessions. The variety of activities and exhibits will bring a new experience to guests, businesses and consumers.

It plans to cover an exhibition area of 45,000 square meters, with 1,690 international standard booths. Making full use of the four exhibition halls of Weihai International Economic and Trade Exchange Center, pavilions such as Local Brands, International Exchanges, Cross-Border, China-ROK Cooperation Achievements, integrate achievements display, economic and trade talks, international exchanges, culture, interactions and experiences.

Participating countries (regions) other than the Republic of Korea will reach 24, and France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Thailand and other countries are the first time to participate in the exhibition. The exhibition area has also doubled the size of the previous session. 32 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders such as Samsung, Hyundai, Lotte, Amazon, Google, and Baidu have confirmed to exhibit, up by 40% compared to the 2nd KSICF. Focusing on prepared dishes, cross-border e-commerce and other advantageous industries of Weihai, more than 3,200 purchasers will actively attend the event and carry out a number of sourcing activities.

