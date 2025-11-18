The 42nd Sandy Bay Charity Fair: Celebrating 70 Years of Transforming Lives by The Society for the Relief of Disabled Children (SRDC) and The Duchess of Kent Children's Hospital

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for the Relief of Disabled Children (SRDC), one of Hong Kong's longest-standing non-profit organisations, is proud to announce the 42nd Sandy Bay Charity Fair at The Duchess of Kent Children's Hospital (DKCH). The event has taken place on Saturday, 15th November 2025, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

This year's fair is particularly special as it coincided with the 70th anniversary of SRDC, the founding organisation of DKCH. SRDC formed and built HK's first convalescent home for children with disabilities in 1955, which grew into the DKCH as it proudly stands today. Under the theme "Every Child. Every Story. Transforming Lives.", the fair celebrated seven decades of unwavering dedication to providing medical intervention and quality rehabilitation services for children at DKCH and across the community.

The day was filled with exciting activities, including a kick-off ceremony at 10:30 am with a ribbon-cutting and an eye-dotting ceremony for a lion dance performance. Guests of Honour included Mr. TT CHEUNG, BBS, JP, Chairman of SRDC and the Hospital Governing Committee of DKCH, and Dr. Chan Kam Hoi, Hospital Chief Executive of DKCH.

A highlight of the event was the launch of the "Bring the Children Home" project, a new initiative by SRDC to support underprivileged families in Hong Kong. This project provided essential homecare arrangements and community support for ventilator-assisted children who are ready to be discharged from the hospital, and with this extra support they can be reunited with their families at home.

Visitors to the fair also participated in visit the event's "Well-Wishing Tree" in the Sunshine Garden to leave messages of hope and encouragement for the children. DKCH is also delighted to announce its collaboration with "Paint Beautiful HK" for a community mural painting event held on the same day.

This event was part of DKCH's continued commitment to creating a warm, healing, and inspiring environment for children and families. Through the power of art, DKCH aims to transform its public spaces into vibrant areas that promote creativity and well-being.

All proceeds from the fair was used to upgrade the medical equipment at DKCH, ensuring the hospital can continue to provide the best possible care for children with disabilities.

Event Details:

Date: 15th November 2025, Saturday Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Venue: The Duchess of Kent Children's Hospital at Sandy Bay, 12 Sandy Bay Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong

For more information about SRDC and the 70th-anniversary celebrations, please visit www.srdc.org.hk.

About The Society for the Relief of Disabled Children

Every Child. Every Story. Transforming Lives.

At the Society for the Relief of Disabled Children (SRDC) we believe that every child with special needs deserves the best quality of life possible.

What's more, those that care for them deserve the best quality of life too, paying attention to the details that can improve the lives of children in need and people who care for them.

Through our intervention programmes, sponsorships of treatment, and research, training and development, we give vital support to underprivileged children who otherwise may not get access to such services.

These, plus education and community outreach and support activities help us make a difference where it matters most in Hong Kong. Transforming lives, so that every child has a brighter story to tell.

For more information about the 70th anniversary celebrations or to support the SRDC, please visit www.srdc.org.hk.

