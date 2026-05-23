The 4th BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize Award Ceremony Concludes with Great Success

Scientific Research Achievements in Five Fields Showcase Hong Kong's Strength in Innovation and Technology Commercialisation

HONG KONG, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize Award Ceremony, organised by the Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation (HKATI) and title-sponsored by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited (BOCHK), was concluded successfully. The Ceremony was officiated by distinguished guests including Mr Leung Chun-ying, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (NCCPPCC); Mr Zhang Yong, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Mr Zhang Changwei, Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Mr Sun Yu, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of BOCHK; Professor Tong Wai-cheung, Chairman of the Research Grants Council of Hong Kong; Professor Teng Jin-Guang, Chair of HKATI; and representatives from Department of Science and Technology of Guangdong Province, and Science and Technology Bureaus of cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Group photo of officiating guests at the 4th BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize Award Ceremony

The award laureates in the five major fields have made research achievements that possess both international frontier and strong application value, making outstanding contributions to core technological breakthroughs and the commercialisation of research outcomes. The laureates are Professor Lin Dahua, in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, recognised for his systematic innovations in computer vision and multimodal intelligence; Professor Chan Kwan Chee Allen, in Life and Health, recognised for his outstanding contributions to the development of non-invasive diagnostic technologies using cell-free plasma DNA; Professor Yu Changyuan, in Advanced Manufacturing, recognised for his breakthrough in the research and applications of photonic information devices and systems; Mr Kwock Yin Lun Alvin, Ms Ip Pui Yin Michelle and Mr Zhang Yu Rex, in FinTech, recognised for their pioneering work in digital asset insurance and generative AI security; and Professor Lu Yi-Chun, in New Materials and New Energy, recognised for her pioneering contributions to aqueous batteries.

The BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize is a prestigious award in the field of innovation and technology in Hong Kong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Since its establishment, the award has consistently focused on major national strategic needs and Hong Kong's research strengths, aiming to encourage researchers and innovation talent to drive the commercialisation of scientific and technological achievements. The number of nominations for this edition has increased significantly by more than 73% compared with the previous edition, reflecting the growing innovation and technology ecosystem in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area's ability to gather high-calibre researchers and high-quality innovation projects. The laureates in each field will receive a cash award of HK$2 million, with a total prize pool of HK$10 million, fully sponsored by BOCHK.

At the ceremony, Professor Teng Jin-Guang, Chair of HKATI, delivered welcome remarks and stated: "This year marks the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period. The plan explicitly calls for moving faster to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, developing new quality productive forces, supporting Hong Kong to develop into an international innovation and technology hub, and building an international hub for high-calibre talents. It presents a historic opportunity for Hong Kong's innovation and technology development. As the organiser, HKATI will closely align with the strategic deployments of the 15th Five-Year Plan, continue to fully support Hong Kong's innovation and technology development, and leverage the influence of its awards to promote deeper integration of technological and industrial innovation — contributing to the building of Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub and to the nation's goal of self-reliance and strength in science and technology."

Mr Leung Chun-ying, Vice Chairman of the NCCPPCC, delivered opening remarks at the ceremony. He stated: "Since the establishment of the Innovation and Technology Bureau (now the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau) in 2015, Hong Kong has gradually moved away from short-term thinking and accumulated a solid foundation." He envisions that with another decade of dedicated cultivation, innovation and technology will emerge by 2036 as a major pillar industry alongside finance, trade, and shipping, forging a new economic landscape for Hong Kong. He also advocates drawing on the close 'government-industry-academia-research' collaboration experience of places like Sweden. Finally, he extended his congratulations to the laureates of the 4th BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize, thanked Bank of China (Hong Kong) for its sponsorship, and encouraged different sectors to persevere persistently, injecting new impetus into Hong Kong's development and helping the nation achieve the grand goal of becoming a world leader in science and technology at an early date.

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, delivered opening remarks at the ceremony. He stated: "The Government is leveraging HK$10 billion measures such as the Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme (RAISe+), the New Industrialisation Acceleration Scheme (NIAS), and the Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund (ITIF) to organically connect a complete pathway covering upstream R&D, midstream transformation and commercialisation of R&D outcomes, and downstream industrialisation. With clearer industrial policies, the Government aims to promote the development of the real economy and contribute Hong Kong's strength to the nation's drive to build a modern industrial system. The HKATI and BOCHK have continuously organised this award, building an important platform for research talents in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area to showcase outstanding research achievements."

Mr Sun Yu, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of BOCHK, remarked, "Technological innovation cannot flourish without the precise nourishment of financial resources. As a local bank with deep roots in Hong Kong for over a century, and serving as Bank of China Group's Southeast Asia regional headquarters, BOCHK has always been at the forefront of serving as an "enabler" and "practitioner" of technological innovation, fully supporting the development of Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology hub. Looking forward, BOCHK will continue to join hands with sectors of society, and advance innovation by building a technology and innovation ecosystem that connects the government, investment community, research institutes and industry leaders. By leveraging financial resources to support technological advancements and pushing forward concrete measures to drive industrial upgrades, BOCHK aims to make greater contribution for Hong Kong's better integration into the overall national development."

Since its establishment in 2022, the BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize is now in its fourth edition. Its Review Committee brings together leading scholars around the world, upholding rigorous professional standards across the five major fields and earning broad recognition for its fairness and integrity. At the same time, past laureates have actively promoted the commercialisation of research outcomes, science popularisation education, and collaboration among industry, academia and research institutions, attracting frequent media attention and generating growing social impact. Looking ahead, the BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize will continue to bring together the strengths of research, industry and finance, support more promising research achievements toward real-world application, and inject sustained momentum into Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem.

For further information about the 4th laureates, please visit www.stip.hk.

High-resolution event photo selection link: https://v.pixcheese.com/s/tHTLNBFZsmv

About the BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize

The BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize (STIP), established in 2022 by the Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation and title sponsored by Bank of China (Hong Kong), is a non-governmental merit-based award. The STIP aims to reward outstanding scientists and research teams in Hong Kong or in research-related corporations/organisations set up by Hong Kong institutions and located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, for their significant achievements in scientific and technological innovation and transformation. The STIP encourages them to serve the motherland, connect to the Greater Bay Area, and contribute to the world with its foothold in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation