The 5th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards Successfully Held

Strengthen Connections Enhance Professionalism

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards 2023 (HKPRA), organised by Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association (PRPA), successfully held the Awards Presentation Ceremony cum Gala Dinner on Nov. 1, 2023. Officiated by Mr Michael WONG Wai-lun, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary, the Government of the HKSAR, the Ceremony presented a total of 28 awards to recognise the professional achievements of the industry and outstanding PR practitioners. Speaking at the Ceremony, Mr WONG said, "Real public relations is about how to tell a good story of an organisation. In other words, it is an art of letting the public know the organisation's positioning towards its relevant stakeholders. Nevertheless, public relations plays a significant role in letting the organisation's management know what the public concern is. Public relations practitioners should not be afraid of challenges and should take a result-oriented approach. Public relations is a great profession, here I would like to pay tribute to those who devote themselves in the public relations industry."

The 5th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards 2023 Awards Presentation Ceremony was kicked off by officiating guest Mr Michael WONG Wai-lun, Deputy Financial Secretary, the Government of the HKSAR, Professor Jasper TSANG, the Organising Committee and the Judging Panel. Sponsors & Supporting Organisations

The 5th HKPRA recognises excellent PR campaigns and outstanding PR professionals with three major award categories, namely the Public Relations Campaign, Individual and Student Awards. Dr John Chan, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the 5th HKPRA, said, "The Hong Kong Public Relations Awards 2023, held after a break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, receive enthusiastic support from the industry. With over 50 companies and organisations rendering staunch support in different capacities, this year's Awards attracted companies and organisations from various sectors as well as PR practitioners to compete for 'Public Relations campaign Awards' and individual awards. In addition to the new 'COVID-19 Response' category, we also introduced the 'Future PR Rising Star Awards', with a view to nurturing a new generation of public relations talent and fostering the development and seamless inheritance of public relations expertise. It is gratifying to see the high standard of campaigns in this year's awards, each with its own merits and fully consistent with this year's theme of 'Strengthening Connections, Professionalism'."

For the Public Relations Campaign Awards, entrants were judged by an esteemed panel comprising 15 leaders and experts from the business, public relations, media, NGO and academic fields. "This year's entrants and winners are a select group of responsible, energetic and creative public relations professionals who promulgate positive messages to relevant stakeholders. As Chief Judge, I would like to sincerely thank the 14 distinguished elites not only from public relations profession but also business, media and academia organisations who, with their rich experience, have selflessly given their time and precious comments to carefully select the outstanding winning entries," said Mr George Yuen, Vice Chairperson of the Organising Committee and the Chief Judge.

The HKPRA, organised by PRPA, has become a flagship event in the public relations industry in Hong Kong since its inception in 2010. It aims to raise public awareness of the significant role played by public relations in helping organisations to achieve their business goals, as well as recognize the high professional standards and outstanding achievements of PR campaigns organised by various institutions, groups and individual practitioners. Thanks to more than 35 institutions and individuals for their generous sponsorships, support from 12 organisations as well as the assistance of 5 media partners, the event this year was held with great success.

The 5th HKPRA presented 24 awards and special awards to winners in 8 PR Campaign categories, namely Brand/ Reputation Management, Corporate Sustainability, COVID-19 Response, Digital Communications, Event Planning and Management, Integrated Marketing Communications, NGOs/NPOs/Social Enterprises Communications and Stakeholder Engagement. There were one Gold Award, two Silver Awards and a number of Awards of Merit for each category. A Grand Award of Excellence was presented to the crème de la crème among all Gold Awards winners. A Most Creative Campaign Award was presented to the campaign that demonstrated the strongest creativity and generated outstanding business results in communication strategies, tactics and execution.

To commend the outstanding industry practitioners, "Distinguished PR Professional Award" was presented, while The Future PR Rising Star Award was newly added to nurture the next generation of public relations professionals and encourage young talents to join the PR industry.

Photo download link: https://bit.ly/46R5UcV

About Public Relations Professionals Association

Established on May 1, 1995, the Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association Limited ("PRPA") is an independent body comprising public relations practitioners in Hong Kong. Its members include public relations professionals from the commercial and public sectors in Hong Kong, either working in-house or in consultancies. Since its inception, the Association has been actively promoting public relations as a profession and providing regular meetings and forums to foster exchange and best practices sharing. It is the belief of PRPA that public relations will play an increasingly significant role in any organisation as well as the development of Hong Kong's economy.

Judging Panel of the 5th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards

Mr George YUEN FHKloD (Chief Judge) Independent Non-Executive Director Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd. Professor Philip N L CHEN GBS, JP Professor of Practice in Management and Strategy, Faculty of Business and Economics The University of Hong Kong Mr Walter S W CHEUNG Managing Director Walter Cheung Communications Ms Quince CHONG JP Chief Corporate Development Officer CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd Ms Lancy CHUI Senior Vice President, Greater China Region ManpowerGroup Greater China Ltd. Professor Anthony FUNG PhD, JP Director, Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies The Chinese University of Hong Kong Mr C F KWAN MH, JP Professor of Practice (Corporate Communications) Hong Kong Polytechnic University Mr Peter W KWAN Director Hong Kong News-Expo Ltd Ms Alice KWOK Chief Editor Hong Kong Economic Journal Mr LAW Wing Chung Founder Jervois One HK Ltd. Ms Winnie NG Director The Kowloon Motor Bus Co (1933) Ltd Ms Clara SHEK President, Hong Kong Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Ltd Ms Tammy TAM Editor-in-Chief South China Morning Post Mr Richard TSANG Chairman Strategic Public Relations Group Mr Paul YANG Partner, Head of China FGS Global

Organising Committee of the 5th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards

Chairperson Dr John CHAN GBS, JP Vice Chairpersons Professor Anthony WU GBS, JP, Mr George YUEN FHKIoD, Ms Agnes HUI Advisor Dr Linda TSUI Secretary - General Ms Ruby WAN Deputy Secretary - General Ms Teresa PUN Members Mr Purry CHIU, Ms Miranda LAM, Ms Fiona LAU, Ms Kiki LEUNG, Ms Edith LO, Ms Jenny YEUNG, Ms Diana YUE, Ms Xenia CHEUNG Secretariat Strategic Public Relations Group

SOURCE Public Relations Professionals Association