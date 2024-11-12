The 65,000-kilometer transmission line of Xinjiang Power Grid has achieved full coverage of drone inspection

TURFAN, China, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company's Transmission and Inspection Center's Zhe Weiya and Ma Jun conducted drone inspections on the first line of 220-kilovolt Tucao and the second line of 220-kilovolt Tucao. According to the statistics of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd., 65,000 kilometers of transmission lines of 110 kV and above in Xinjiang Power Grid have achieved full coverage of drone inspection.

Xinjiang has a vast territory, complex and diverse terrain, and the task of transmission line inspection is arduous. Since 2016, drone inspection technology has been gradually promoted in Xinjiang. At present, the drone inspection team of Xinjiang Power Grid has reached 955 people and has 1,410 drones, realizing full coverage of drone transmission line inspection in mountains, deserts, Gobi and other working conditions.

At the same time, with the intelligent upgrading and digital transformation of power grid equipment and management, UAV technology is widely used in maintenance and hanging, live monitoring, power grid construction and other fields, and the intelligent level of transmission line operation and inspection has been continuously improved. At present, 834 transmission lines with voltage levels of 220 kV and above have realized autonomous inspection by UAVs.

