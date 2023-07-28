The 8th Anniversary Celebration of 17sing: All anchors gathered to celebrate and create a new chapter

TAIPEI, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, 17sing held a grand celebration of its eighth anniversary. From 7/11 to 7/29, the 2023 Anniversary Live Streaming Party is coming. Many anchors gathered together to celebrate the birthday of 17sing and witnessed the birth of the anniversary star anchor.

During the Annual Live Streaming Party, all the anchors were promoted step by step according to the points of the competition through the audition competition, fighting all the way to the ace final. The winning anchor entered the hall of honor and received generous rewards. In this competition, the anchors who participated in the competition exhausted their skills to show their singing and talents, so that all audiences could feel each other's company and love. In addition, 17sing also prepared a wealth of gifts and interactive sessions for users, so the anchors can get close to fans while celebrating. During the event, many well-known anchors gathered together to present a wonderful show for everyone, and spent unforgettable nights with users.

17sing has been committed to supporting and incubating young anchors, creating dreams for young generation with musical ideals. During the annual live streaming party, we also saw the growth and transformation of young anchors on the 17sing. Among them, some are college students, some are office workers, and some are mothers. They are all ordinary people. With their love of music and moving singing, they quickly became popular on the 17sing and accumulated their popularity and wealth. Now, they have grown into celebrity anchors who have attracted much attention.They will bring us more high-quality music works in the future.

17sing always adheres to the concept of creating a low-threshold, high-quality promotion platform, and continues to support newcomers with music dreams, providing music fans with a broader stage. 17sing hopes that through its own influence, more talented young people can find their own place in the world of music and realize their dreams. By organizing various music competitions and activities, 17sing provides opportunities for the new generation to showcase their talents. These competitions and activities not only allow newcomers to get more attention, but also allow them to continuously improve their musical standards and performance abilities in the competition with other outstanding players.

In the future, 17sing will continue to strengthen cooperation with the music industry and launch more high-quality music works and activities. At the same time, 17sing will further strengthen the incubation and training of young anchors, and provide them with a more diversified development space. It is hoped that more young people with musical dreams can participate and work together with 17sing to compose new movements. Let us look forward to the future development of 17sing, which will incubate more outstanding young anchors, create dreams for young generation, and create more miracles.

For more information about the celebration activities, please click on the official Facebook page of 17sing. In addition, users can also participate in community activities to win various gold beans, gold coins, presents and other rewards.

SOURCE 17Sing APP