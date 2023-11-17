The 8th Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival Kicks Off in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival kicked off in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China on 17th November. The festival in Fuzhou is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China and the People's Government of Fujian Province. It is hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Fujian Province and Fuzhou Municipal People's Government.

The festival showcases Fuzhou's active participation in the Belt and Road Initiative by inviting nearly 500 guests to take part in related activities in the city. These guests include representatives from international organisations, the World Tourism Alliance, the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, and representatives of friendly cities of co-building countries, all working together to enhance the impact of the Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou), according to Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

This year's festival is emphasising international characteristics, unique aspects of the Maritime Silk Road, and the fusion of culture and tourism. The main events include the festival's launch ceremony and cultural tourism dialogue, the Fujian Tourism Expo 2023, and the grand cultural and tourism experience event "Maritime Silk Road-Themed Wonders Night", showcasing a diverse array of Fuzhou's culture as an international brand. The festival highlights distinctive aspects of Fuzhou's culture, including the historical and cultural significance of Yantai Mountain, hot springs, Fujian cuisine, ancient houses, and intangible cultural heritage, all contributing to showcasing the charm of Fuzhou.

The Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival marks a significant milestone for Fujian Province and Fuzhou City in their efforts to comprehensively develop and construct a central area that will play a key role in the "21st Century Maritime Silk Road". The festival has been held for seven consecutive years since it began in 2015, offering a new platform for regional cooperation, promotion, and collaboration among participating countries to learn from and benefit each other. It has evolved into an internationally influential tourism conference.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443298

Caption: The launch ceremony

SOURCE Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism