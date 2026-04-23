The 9th DONG Connection Event Concludes in Sanya: Global Luxury Travel Resources Unite to Shape a New Intelligent Travel Ecosystem

SANYA, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th DONG Connection Event, themed "Future Journey, Human Moments," drew to a successful close at The Sanya EDITION. This pivotal gathering marked the first high-end travel industry event held in Sanya since the commencement of the Hainan Free Trade Port's closure operations. Setting a new benchmark for China's luxury travel sector, the event combined foresight into market trends with a fusion of global resources, underscoring its commitment to advancing the luxury travel industry.

As one of the most influential B2B offline networking platforms in China's luxury travel industry, the DONG Connection continues to shape and define the future of the sector. By integrating top-tier global resources with progressive market insights, the event not only enhanced the global standing of China's luxury travel industry but also strengthened its international discourse.

Global Luxury Travel Resources Convene, Setting New Records

Since its launch in 2018, the DONG Connection Event has grown into one of China's most dynamic gatherings for the high-end travel industry. This year's event reached unprecedented levels of participation, hosting a record-breaking 750 attendees, including core executives from leading international luxury travel suppliers such as Bvlgari, Aman, Capella, Rosewood, EDITION, Six Senses, Mandarin Oriental, Park Hyatt, Peninsula, Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, Raffles, Anantara, as well as Ponant and Silversea Cruises, among others. Together, they explored groundbreaking avenues for collaboration.

The event welcomed participation from 360 luxury hotel groups and overseas tourism organizations spanning 40 countries and 127 overseas cities, representing 451 top-tier suppliers. It also brought together 255 high-end buyers from 229 luxury travel agencies in 30 domestic cities. The aim was clear: foster collaboration between public enterprises and the Sanya Tourism Development Board, link domestic and international luxury travel ecosystems, facilitate resource-matching partnerships, and create synergy between China's high-end travel market and the global luxury travel sphere.

Cutting-Edge Agendas Unveil New Horizons

With its overarching theme "Future Journey, Human Moments", this year's event focused on the transformative power of technology and the human-centric enhancements shaping AI-driven luxury travel. Core sessions explored the seamless integration of cutting-edge solutions with meaningful guest experiences under the philosophy of "technology empowering humanity."

Over 20,000 one-on-one "Peak Dialogue" sessions delved into three major themes:

- AI-Enabled Travel: From algorithmic recommendations to intelligent itinerary planning, redefining convenience and customization.

- Crafting Emotional Value: Elevating experience design by connecting with the emotional dimensions sought by high-end travelers.

- Sustainable Travel Development: Embedding ESG principles into the heart of the luxury travel industry.

In an evening dedicated to recognition and celebration, an awards ceremony honored companies and individuals who have significantly contributed to the advancement of luxury travel. These accolades celebrated leaders who championed quality, personalization, and sustainability, setting new standards for the evolving industry.

In-Depth Insights: Redefining Luxury Travel with AI and Inner Value

The event saw the unveiling of the "China Luxury Travel Trends Report," developed in partnership with Dragon Trail. Offering valuable first-hand insights, the report drew on data from 200 luxury hotels, 200 leading Chinese travel agencies, and 200 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with investable assets exceeding one million RMB.

Key takeaways from the report include:

- China's HNWI segment is primarily composed of resourceful, self-made entrepreneurs, with women playing a decisive role in outbound travel decisions.

- HNWIs prioritize personal growth, cultural immersion, and in-depth exploration, with accommodation commanding the lion's share of their travel budgets.

- Guests increasingly demand tailored, localized services with an emphasis on privacy.

- Niche destinations and exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences are on the rise.

- Sustainable travel, wellness, and healing have emerged as major growth drivers for the future of the industry.

May Wong, CEO of the DONG Connection Event, remarked, "The future of luxury travel lies in the shift from conspicuous consumption to a profound pursuit of inner value. Today's travelers seek physical and mental wellbeing, emotional connection, and soul-enriching experiences that transcend material enjoyments. 'Emotional value' is now at the core of luxury, aligning with the global trend of experiential luxury."

In his address, Co-Founder Bamboo Zhou introduced the transformative role of AI in the luxury travel industry, describing it as an "enabler" rather than a replacement for human expertise. Zhou explained how AI enhances efficiency in areas such as preference management, intelligent booking systems, and itinerary planning while enabling multilingual communication and creating hyper-personalized guest experiences. However, Zhou emphasized that AI's ultimate purpose is to empower travel advisors, freeing them from routine tasks and enabling them to provide elevated, human-touch service.

Rooted in Eastern Wisdom, Driving Global Innovation

Over nine transformative years, the DONG Connection Event has blossomed from a resource-sharing platform to a complete ecosystem that mutually strengthens China's and the world's luxury travel markets. It has shifted the industry from a focus on "chasing luxury symbols" to a deeper quest for "inner value."

Looking forward, the DONG Connection Event is steadfast in its mission to link global luxury travel resources with local expertise. Guided by Eastern wisdom, it seamlessly fuses AI-driven technological advancements with human-centric experiences, creating a future-ready model of sustainable luxury travel.

By advancing cultural collaboration, innovation, and emotional connectivity, the DONG Connection Event is poised to redefine the possibilities of travel, crafting new itineraries and opening doors to entirely new worlds of transformative experiences.

SOURCE DONG Connection Event