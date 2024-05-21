The AI Summit Singapore Set To Ignite The Next Generation Of Tech In Asia This 29 - 31 May

Industry leaders convene in Singapore and take the stage to delve into actionable AI strategies shaping the future of businesses in Asia

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Part of the globally renowned AI Summit Series, The AI Summit Singapore will be making its exciting debut at The Singapore EXPO on 29 - 31 May 2024. Launching as an anchor flagship event of ATxEnterprise, a part of Asia Tech x Singapore, leading industry experts, innovators, and business leaders will gather to discuss the latest developments and applications in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies within Asia.

With 79% of Singaporean investors seeking exposure into areas such as AI , Singapore has not only further solidified its position as a business hub but also secured its position as an AI powerhouse in Asia. The AI Summit Singapore aims to support and further nurture the country's commitment to innovation in artificial intelligence, which includes building expertise in AI amongst its businesses, workforce as well as through education , by fostering collaboration towards actionable insights and empowering the adoption of AI technologies.

"Singapore stands at the forefront of the AI revolution in Asia, offering a dynamic landscape where businesses can harness AI to drive growth and competitiveness in the region. As we convene at this year's AI Summit Singapore, we'll explore a range of key topics, from the strategic solutions needed for successful integration of AI across industries and ensuring safe AI practices, to pioneering innovations and advancements in AI today," says Jingjing Virgo, Portfolio Manager and Conference Producer for The AI Summit Singapore. "The best time to invest in AI was yesterday; the second-best time is now. We invite all forward-thinking leaders to join us and be a part of shaping the future."

Attendees can look forward to insights from AI experts like Pravat Sutar, Vice President of Data & AI Solutions Architect at Great Eastern, discussing the importance of scaling AI for sustainability. Graham Drake, Senior Policy Advisor from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change will explore the relationship between AI and humans, addressing its opportunities and challenges. Additionally, Lian Jye Su, Chief Analyst at Omdia, will examine emerging AI trends and their impact on business, society, and the global economy.

"Artificial intelligence is a global phenomenon that is revolutionising every business vertical and reshaping our social and economic landscapes. It is imperative for leaders across all industries to come together, exchange knowledge, and collaborate to create actionable outcomes. The AI Summit Singapore is a pivotal opportunity to harness the power of AI, driving innovation and fostering sustainable growth. Together, we can unlock the full potential of AI to benefit businesses and societies in Asia and worldwide," said Rory Crone, Marketing Director of The AI Summit Series.

Attendees of The AI Summit Singapore will also gain access beyond the stage presentations with features designed to explore, watch and take part in at ATxEnterprise. Being the premier exhibition marketplace and conference within Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG), ATxEnterprise offers a dynamic blend of key notes, panels from industry experts across various industries.

Immerse yourself in a broader tech arena at ATxEnterprise

Attendees of ATxEnterprise can look forward to engaging in industry-shaping conversations across the different tracks and events within the exhibition, including:

BroadcastAsia : Explore strategies and the future of broadcast, as well as understand the impact of the evolving media ecosystem with Asia's media and entertainment experts and delve into cutting-edge technologies, such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and other new innovations that are creating new content experiences.

: Explore strategies and the future of broadcast, as well as understand the impact of the evolving media ecosystem with media and entertainment experts and delve into cutting-edge technologies, such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and other new innovations that are creating new content experiences. CommunicAsia : Join market disruptors, cloud providers, and other key information and communications stakeholders to discuss and actively shape the evolving telco ecosystem in Asia and engage with thought leaders on the latest advancements in 5G connectivity that will drive the next generation of telecommunications.

: Join market disruptors, cloud providers, and other key information and communications stakeholders to discuss and actively shape the evolving telco ecosystem in and engage with thought leaders on the latest advancements in 5G connectivity that will drive the next generation of telecommunications. TechXLR8Asia : Gain insights and collaborate with leading experts in AI, Cybersecurity, IoT, Cloud, Data and Quantum Technology, and Blockchain to leverage disruptive technology and drive transformation within businesses in APAC and form partnerships with innovative start-ups, investors and organisations within the ecosystem.

: Gain insights and collaborate with leading experts in AI, Cybersecurity, IoT, Cloud, Data and Quantum Technology, and Blockchain to leverage disruptive technology and drive transformation within businesses in APAC and form partnerships with innovative start-ups, investors and organisations within the ecosystem. InnovFest x Elevating Founders : Be a part of the official start-up event of Asia Tech x Singapore , designed to foster start-up growth and drive entrepreneurial growth in the region. Apart from uniting the diverse ecosystem across APAC and the globe, discover new technologies and groundbreaking ideas.

: Be a part of the official start-up event of Asia Tech x , designed to foster start-up growth and drive entrepreneurial growth in the region. Apart from uniting the diverse ecosystem across APAC and the globe, discover new technologies and groundbreaking ideas. Networking: Connect with like-minded peers and future partners, from a facilitated colour-coded networking experience to the ATxEnterprise Happy Hour.

Through the AI Summit and other bannering event stages, ATxEnterprise is set to usher in a new era in technology where innovation and collaboration converge to reshape the digital future and establish new industry standards.

Don't miss out on your chance to be a part of this inaugural event! Get your passes now at https://asiatechxsg.com/registration to secure your spot at The AI Summit Singapore or to upgrade to an ATxEnterprise Premium All Access Pass. To stay updated on the latest speakers, exhibitors and news, visit https://asiatechxsg.com/aisummitsingapore/ for more information.

ABOUT THE AI SUMMIT SINGAPORE

Where Commercial AI Comes to Life! The AI Summit Singapore at ATxEnterprise is part of Asia Tech x Singapore – the region's flagship tech festival. The Summit gathers executive decision-makers and investors with technology vendors and data specialists from across the globe to network, learn, and forge partnerships for the successful implementation of AI technology in enterprises.

ABOUT ASIA TECH X SINGAPORE (ATXSG)

ATxSG 2024 is Asia's leading technology event jointly organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The event consists of two main segments, ATxSummit and ATxEnterprise.

SOURCE Informa Tech