Unveiling APAC's Technological Breakthroughs with Global Leaders at ATxEnterprise

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG), the cornerstone event for technology innovation in Asia, returns with its largest instalment, ATxEnterprise. Organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Informa Tech, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, this year's edition will unfold from May 29th to 31st at the Singapore Expo. ATxEnterprise, APAC's most expansive technology and innovation showcase, is poised to attract over 22,000 participants, including global leaders and industry pioneers, for a deep dive into the most pressing topics and trends in technology.

Singapore's role as a leading digital innovation hub is more evident than ever. Recognised as the most innovative country globally and the leader in AI readiness in APAC , Singapore is committed to fostering a knowledge-based economy, evident in initiatives like the $19 billion Research, Innovation, and Enterprise (RIE2020) plan . The APAC region has become a hub for innovation-driven industries, fostering new markets and demand drivers. As a leading city-state in the region, Singapore is poised to significantly contribute to global GDP growth in the coming decade. Home to over 400 unicorn companies, APAC is a powerhouse of innovation, and ATxEnterprise is the stage where the future of technology is shaped.

"The event arrives at a time when technology drives significant economic value across APAC. As a global stage for the future of technology, ATxEnterprise showcases the universal allure of technology and innovation. This year, we are hosting a dynamic array of conferences and exhibitions that promise to be both enlightening and transformative." says ATxSG Event Director, Patricia Cheong.

Events and Speakers You Can't Miss from the Fourth Edition of ATxEnterprise

While this year's ATxEnterprise will offer a dynamic blend of expert-led conferences and a bustling exhibition joined by over 400 speakers and 1,000 exhibitors from across the globe, the festivities will mainly focus on discovering breakthrough technologies and insights about artificial intelligence, data, and content and how those impact businesses, the digital economy, and society. Highlights include:

BroadcastAsia : Explore cutting-edge broadcast, animation, and graphics technologies with Viu Singapore's General Manager, Anson Tan . CommunicAsia : Delve into advancements in connectivity and AI with Mobitel's Chief Technology Officer, Rasantha Hettithanthrige, discussing the future of telecommunications. TechXLR8 : Join Carousell Malaysia's CEO, Gaurav Bhasin , for insights into how emerging technologies are reshaping industries.

The presence of industry leaders like Anson Tan, Rasantha Hettithanthrige, Gaurav Bhasin, and many more underscores the importance of ATxEnterprise as a global stage for thought leadership and collaboration. Their participation highlights the event's relevance in shaping the trajectory of various tech sectors across APAC and beyond.

There will also be other co-located events this year namely:

DevXperience Summit , a pivotal stage to converge the brightest minds in the coding and developer community to explore innovative tech solutions and the future systems engineering and architecture.

"ATxEnterprise is more than just a conference; it's a catalyst for innovation and a meeting ground for the best in the tech industry. Join us to push the boundaries of what's possible," added Cheong.

Join ATxEnterprise and the rest of ATxSG's flagship events in Singapore from 29 to 31 May 2024, and be a part of shaping tomorrow's world today. For more information, please visit https://asiatechxsg.com/ and register at https://asiatechxsg.com/registration/

About Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG)

ATxSG 2024 is Asia's leading technology event jointly organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The event consists of two main segments, ATxSummit and ATxEnterprise.

About the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society. As Architects of Singapore's Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis. For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech sits at the heart of the global technology industry. As a leading provider of market insight and market access, our aim is to cultivate a thriving technology community to build a better, more sustainable world. Informa Tech is home to over 100 renowned and trusted tech brands. This flagship event joins Informa Tech's portfolio of global tech festivals including London Tech Week and Africa Tech Festival. Hosted in thriving innovation hubs, these events aim to unite the tech ecosystem in securing a digital future for business and society. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com.

