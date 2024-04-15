Global AI Conference Series, The AI Summit, Announces Inaugural Launch in Singapore this 29 -- 31 May 2024, Pioneering the Future of Tech in the Region

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The tech industry in Asia braces for an unprecedented wave of innovation and knowledge exchange as The AI Summit Singapore announces its inaugural edition launch in the region, set to take place at ATxEnterprise, a part of Asia Tech x Singapore — the region's largest technology event. Scheduled to debut this year on 29 - 31 May at the Singapore EXPO, this landmark event promises to be a game-changer for the region's technological landscape.

The globally renowned AI Summit Series, known for gathering AI industry enthusiasts from around the world since 2016, is extending its reach to Asia. Previous conferences from The AI Summit Series have been immensely successful, including the latest New York installation in December 2023, which saw a total of 3,497 attendees, with 83% actively investing up to $5M in AI-related projects.

"We are thrilled to bring The AI Summit Series to Asia in 2024, and Singapore is the perfect choice for our inaugural edition," said Rory Crone, Marketing Director of The AI Summit Series. "As a global leader in technology and innovation, Singapore provides an ideal platform for fostering collaboration and driving advancements in AI. We look forward to welcoming participants from across the region and beyond to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence at The AI Summit Singapore event."

Singapore's status as a premier tech hub, coupled with its commitment to nurturing innovation in artificial intelligence is exemplified by its $1 billion investment into AI. This includes dedicating up to $500 million to bolster the infrastructure necessary for driving AI innovation across both private and public sectors. By doing so, Singapore aims to facilitate their adoption of AI technologies, and such initiatives make it the perfect host city for launching the AI Summit Series in Asia.

Hosted as a new anchor flagship event of ATxEnterprise, The AI Summit Singapore aims to foster a vibrant ecosystem for AI development and adoption in Asia by bringing together leading global experts and innovators to explore the latest trends, developments, and applications in AI.

Furthermore, the conference presents unprecedented networking opportunities, where enterprises, startups, and investors intersect with global thought leaders and industry pioneers. Dynamic discussions and interactive sessions aim to provide attendees with actionable insights into the latest AI trends and best practices, empowering them to excel in today's competitive environment—from scaling strategies to ethical deployment considerations.

The AI Summit Singapore will feature four key content tracks:

AI at Scale: Brings together senior executives, decision-makers, budget holders and team leaders, to offer a comprehensive guide to effectively scale AI in their business operations

The event will also headline some of the tech industry's biggest names, including:

Deblina Majumder, Cyber Readiness Lead of UBS

Ankit Mangal , Director of Wayfair

Florence Lewine , Policy Adviser, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Peter Morrison , Digital Science Principal, BP Singapore

Kim Hong MAK, Executive Director, Data Tribe Lead, Data & Analytics and Governance, Bank of Singapore

"As the inaugural edition of The AI Summit Singapore approaches, we urge all forward-thinking leaders, businesses, and innovators across Asia and beyond to join us in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. We're excited about this opportunity to collaborate, share knowledge, and pave the way for transformative advancements in AI. Register now and join us as we embark on this pioneering journey to unlock the full potential of AI in Asia," said Jingjing Virgo, Portfolio Manager and Conference Producer for The AI Summit Singapore.

To secure your space at this conference, purchase your passes at https://asiatechxsg.com/registration .

For more information or any press inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

The AI Summit Singapore

Where Commercial AI Comes to Life! The AI Summit Singapore at ATxEnterprise is part of Asia Tech x Singapore – the region's flagship tech festival. The Summit gathers executive decision-makers and investors with technology vendors and data specialists from across the globe to network, learn, and forge partnerships for the successful implementation of AI technology in enterprises.

About Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG)

ATxSG 2024 is Asia's leading technology event jointly organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The event consists of two main segments, ATxSummit and ATxEnterprise.

