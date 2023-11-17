THE AIR STATION USHERS IN A NEW ERA IN SLEEP HEALTH WITH LAUNCH OF ITS ONE-STOP SLEEP SOLUTIONS STORE

The Air Station emerges as a transformative force in the realm of sleep health, aiming to address sleep-related challenges.

Holistic approach to sleep empowerment through a comprehensive lineup of groundbreaking sleep health products that promote wellness and well-being.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where 95% of the global population grapples with health-related issues and 60% faces sleep difficulties[1], The Air Station (TAS) launches its transformative sleep solutions store, marking a significant leap forward in the field of sleep health. TAS, with its tagline "Breathe Well, Sleep Well", is not just a store - it is a sanctuary for those seeking to unlock the secrets of better sleep. With a mission to enhance the well-being of individuals through improved sleep quality, TAS emerges as a reliable source of knowledge and solutions in an era where the accurate dissemination of sleep health information is paramount.

TAS, rooted in the clinical and scientific expertise of EASMED Sleep Medical Business, stands as a reliable authority in the field. Its dedication to trust is reinforced by affiliations with the Singapore Sleep Society, World Sleep Society and Asian Society of Sleep Medicine (ASSM). These connections not only highlight TAS's commitment to the latest in sleep health knowledge, but also its unwavering pledge to deliver accurate information and effective solutions to enhance sleep quality.

With the TAS leadership team having more than 18 years' experience in the sleep health industry, TAS operates as an all-encompassing sleep health centre and is home to an internationally certified and registered Sleep Technologists and Clinical team, dedicated to assisting individuals in conquering sleep disorders and enjoying restful nights. These specialists are readily available to address any inquiries related to sleep health and provide comprehensive clinical education.

Within TAS are Sleep Experience Rooms, designed to enrich the sleep journey. Each room offers an atmosphere of tranquility and comfort, carefully curated to mimic the ideal sleep environment, allowing clients to relax and experience what it truly means to sleep well. They also have the opportunity to test out sleep health products prior to purchase. TAS's vision of revolutionising sleep comes to life within these rooms.

TAS offers a diverse range of cutting-edge sleep health products, each rigorously backed by extensive scientific and clinical research. This commitment to research-driven solutions creates a holistic experience, empowering individuals to take control of their sleep and overall well-being. By providing a foundation of trust through research-backed products, customers can confidently make informed choices to elevate their sleep quality.

1. SleepHub® - Redefining Sleep for Optimal Living

SleepHub® leverages cutting-edge neuroscience and sound technology to retrain the brain for a superior sleep experience. With a robust foundation in over a decade of scientific research and development, SleepHub® caters to those seeking to optimise their sleep for heightened physical and mental performance. Whether battling insomnia, adapting to irregular shifts, or navigating time zones through international travel, SleepHub® acts as a guide toward the restoration of natural sleep patterns - thereby elevating cognitive and physical health. TAS has also extended SleepHub® to prestigious establishments like Como Bali and Como Singapore, where it is supplied to enhance the sleep experience for guests.

2. AYO Circadian Rhythm Trainer - Embracing Circadian Light Therapy

AYO Circadian Rhythm Trainer, the world's pioneering Circadian Health Wearable, represent the culmination of a five-year research endeavour aimed at empowering individuals to synchronise with their circadian rhythms[2]. These gracefully crafted glasses, devoid of buttons, effortlessly integrate into one's daily routines, whether at home, in the workplace, or while on the go. Enhanced by an intuitive companion app, they provide indispensable insights into the individual's inherent rhythm, sleep cycles, and daily engagements, ultimately enriching sleep quality, vitality, and overall well-being.

3. AiroFit Active Breathing Trainer - Ancient Wisdom in Modern Wellness

Breathing lies at the core of well-being, and the AiroFit Breathing Trainer bridges ancient wisdom with contemporary wellness practices. By allocating time to a dedicated breathing regimen, individuals can invoke a natural relaxation response, stimulating the Parasympathetic Nervous System. This innovative tool, developed in collaboration with luminaries in the field of breath science, paves the way for restoring natural rhythms, rejuvenating energy levels, and augmenting overall life quality.

4. THIM Sleep Training Ring - Enlightening Sleep Insights

The THIM Sleep Training Ring redefines sleep tracking with an innovative twist. In contrast to conventional wrist-based trackers, THIM captures data from the finger, affording a more comprehensive understanding of sleep patterns. The accompanying smartphone dashboard unravels a wealth of insights encompassing sleep efficiency, sleep onset latency, sleep stages, and waking episodes, offering invaluable guidance for informed choices about sleep and lifestyle.

Expanding Across Southeast Asia

TAS is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan throughout Southeast Asia, with the aim of introducing the transformative potential of sleep health to a wider audience. The company has set its sights on opening more Sleep Experience Centers across the region, following its successful establishment in Malaysia. In the upcoming phase, TAS is gearing up to extend its reach to Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. These strategic expansion efforts reflect the company's unwavering commitment to making high-quality sleep solutions more accessible and its mission to reshape the way people approach and interact with sleep.

The Air Station Sleep Store stands as a testament to the transformation underway in the field of sleep health. By offering a diverse range of innovative products and fostering a culture of sleep health education, The Air Station empowers individuals to reclaim control over their sleep, leading to healthier and more fulfilling lives.

For more information on The Air Station, visit www.theairstation.com

