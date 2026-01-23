The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) Supports Blossom Seeds with Outreach to 400 Senior Households in Sembawang

The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG)

23 Jan, 2026, 17:15 CST

Nearly 100 AmChamSG Members and Staff Commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service (MLK Day) by Supporting Senior Heartlanders in Need

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) commemorated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service (MLK Day) through outreach to 400 frail and vulnerable senior households in Sembawang.

Nearly 100 AmChamSG members and staff conducted wellness checks and distributed mandarin oranges in partnership with Blossom Seeds, a non-profit organization that supports vulnerable senior heartlanders with integration into society.

AmChamSG and Blossom Seeds volunteers commemorating MLK Day
AmChamSG and Blossom Seeds volunteers commemorating MLK Day

Ong Siew Chin, CEO of Blossom Seeds said, "At Blossom Seeds, we believe that every act of service is a bridge that connects hearts, restores dignity, and brings hope to all our seniors.

We are grateful to AmChamSG for bringing joy and happiness to these frail and vulnerable seniors this Lunar New Year season."

A federal holiday in the U.S., Americans have been encouraged to commemorate MLK Jr. Day through acts of service in memory of the civil rights hero.

Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei, Chief Executive Officer of AmChamSG said, "This is our 5th year galvanizing the community to volunteer for MLK Jr. Day. Dr. King's call to service reminds us that the most persistent and urgent question we must face is, 'What are you doing for others?'

The AmChamSG business community has come together to show that our collective impact can move the needle towards a more inclusive and compassionate society."

About AmChamSG

Established in 1973, the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) is the largest and the most active international business association in Singapore and Southeast Asia, with over 660 American and other global companies with significant U.S. business interests. AmChamSG is an independent, non-partisan business organization with the goal of offering insights and facilitating access and connections that provide members with a comprehensive understanding of the local, regional, and global operating environments. Our mission - to create value for our members by providing advocacy, community, and thought leadership. Visit: www.amcham.com.sg    

SOURCE The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG)

