The APAC Women's Basketball Challenge Marks a New Chapter for Asian Basketball

HAIKOU, China, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever APAC Women's Basketball Challenge, hosted by Realeague, has successfully wrapped up in Haikou, China. Bringing together elite women's basketball teams from Mainland China, New Zealand, and South Korea, the competition aimed not only to showcase talent but also to create opportunities for growth, cultural exchange, and community development within the sport.

Highlighting Teams and Player Stories

APAC Women's Basketball Challenge Press Conference. Photo Credit: Wu Zhizhao Guangdong New Century Basketball Club. Photo Credit: Wu Zhizhao APAC Women's Basketball Challenge Final. Photo Credit: Yin Di

The competition featured premier teams from across the region, including Guangdong New Century Basketball Club and Beijing Shougang Greatwall from China's WCBA, Tokomanawa Queens from New Zealand's Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa, and Seodaemun Women's Basketball Team from Korea Basketball Federation. Each team brought its unique style and story, contributing to the diversity of the competition.

On the court, Guangdong New Century Basketball Club claimed the championship after four days of exhilarating competition, defeating New Zealand's Tokomanawa Queens in a tightly contested final. Reflecting on the experience, Acting Head Coach of Guangdong New Century Basketball Club, Huang Sijing, said, "The APAC Women's Basketball Challenge is a great start, because we have the same goals—to push Asian basketball onto the world stage. We don't take these opportunities for granted and hope to see more high-level teams competing in the future."

Seodaemun's Head Coach and legendary figure in South Korean women's basketball history, Park Chan-Sook, added, "This was a great test for our team, and I think the APAC Women's Basketball Challenge is a great experience for all involved. We hope to see more strong teams from South Korea participate in future competitions."

Beyond the court, the competition featured robust media engagement, with over 20 media outlets and influencers on-site to cover the games, generated more than 270 reports. There was also a dedicated media day where players shared their stories and experiences. Head Coach of the Tokomanawa Queens, Tania Tupu commented, "One thing that stood out to me during our experience here is how organized the games and the overall event was. We truly appreciate the opportunity to play in this competition."

Besides the stellar on-court performances, players also participated in local cultural tours, deepening their understanding of Haikou's rich heritage and fostering stronger bonds across the participating nations. These off-court activities enabled players to not only focus on basketball but also to broaden their cultural perspectives, enhancing the overall experience of their time in Haikou.

Impressive Reach and Community Engagement

The APAC Women's Basketball Challenge generated significant attention, with the competition hashtag receiving over 6.3 million views and 500K engagement on competition content across platforms. Realeague's efforts to promote women's basketball were further highlighted through major partnerships. The competition was presented by Hainan Airlines, with Wilson, Master Kong, and Yaolong Intelligence serving as Official Partners, and Migu, Douyin, and RED as Official Media Partners. Along with support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports of Hainan Province, these partnerships underscored the collaborative effort to elevate the sport in the region.

Realeague also made strides in basketball development through community engagement - a youth basketball clinic was held during the four-day event, giving local Haikou students a chance to learn from professional coaches and players, promoting both high-level competition and grassroots development.

Supporting the Future of Asian Basketball

The APAC Women's Basketball Challenge serves as a springboard for increased collaboration between regional basketball leagues, paving the way for a more interconnected ecosystem where talent, ideas, and opportunities flow freely across borders. This aligns with Realeague's mission of creating a basketball league model that can unite the various regional leagues into one cohesive network.

Realeague is committed to building on the success of this year's competition and expanding the efforts to give women's basketball the visibility, resources, and opportunities it deserves. With an eye toward future events, deeper partnerships, and broader outreach, Realeague is setting the stage for basketball in Asia to take its place on the global stage.

About Realeague:

Founded 2023 in Hong Kong SAR, Realeague is a sports holding company committed to unlocking the potential of Asian basketball through investments and operations of pan-regional competitions. The core management team consists of senior executives from China, USA, Australia, and Singapore in sports, legal, and finance background.

Realeague is also the creator of the Greater Bay Area International Sports Business Summit, which held its first edition in February 2024 in Macao SAR that welcomed 500+ distinguished speakers and guests from around the world, including Chairman of Alibaba and Owner of Brooklyn Nets, Joe Tsai; Managing Director of IOC Television & Marketing Services, Anne-Sophie Voumard; President of Chinese Basketball Association, Yao Ming; NBA Legend and Hall of Famer, Dwyane Wade, and many others. Realeague is invested by Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund's Greater Bay Area Fund, managed by Gobi GBA.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Realeague Limited