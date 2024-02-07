The Apurva Kempinski Bali Celebrates the Indonesian Way of Life Through 'Powerful Indonesia: Bhinneka Tunggal Ika' in 2024

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the monumental success of the 2023 Powerful Indonesia campaign, The Apurva Kempinski Bali proudly unveils the continuation of its movement with Powerful Indonesia: Bhinneka Tunggal Ika campaign in 2024. In the spirit of celebrating the Indonesian way of life, a year-long programme has been curated encompassing inner wisdom, equal opportunity, unity in diversity, one common vision for the future, and igniting the fighting spirit for generations to come.

Sustaining its movement, The Apurva Kempinski Bali celebrates Indonesia as one powerful nation

On the evening of 1 February 2024, The Apurva Kempinski Bali celebrated its 5th anniversary with the launch of its 2024 campaign. The stage was set for awe-inspiring performances, including the premiere of 'Powerful Indonesia: Bhinneka Tunggal Ika' short movie and a dance performance illustrating Indonesia's unity in diversity. Embracing inclusivity, several talented artists with special needs, including hard-of-hearing dancers were part of the celebration. As the grand finale, the angelic voice of Putri Ariani graced the evening and mesmerised everyone in the Pendopo Lobby. Putri Ariani is a powerful Indonesian young singer who regardless of any challenges she might face, her musical talent continues to shine, carving her name as a respected, acknowledged, and inspiring singer along with internationally renowned musicians. Embodying empowerment, inclusivity, equal opportunity, and fighting spirit, Putri Ariani is the perfect figure to represent the essence of 'Powerful Indonesia: Bhinneka Tunggal Ika'.

In 2023, the resort delved into Indonesia's unique culture, cuisine, biodiversity, art, and sustainability through a series of programmes. Determined to keep the legacy alive, in 2024 impactful collaborations continue being fostered, fusing Indonesia's diversity through one powerful movement, the 'Powerful Indonesia: Bhinneka Tunggal Ika' campaign. The thoughtfully curated programmes are to be presented quarterly, encompassing the themes of sustainability, craftsmanship, and equality.

Sustainability has been part of the resort's Brand Strategy Roadmap since the onset of its opening. It will continue to be at the core of its coming five years' strategies and operations, reflecting on the resort's four pillars of sustainability. Firstly, in an effort to preserve the culture, the resort continues to highlight the uniqueness of Indonesia's seven main regions through various offerings, including in-room amenities, dining, wellness, arts and crafts, traditional games, and resort activities. Subsequently, to encourage local empowerment, the resort nurtures a deeper engagement with the local communities while favouring their local produce and cultivating the hospitality industry's next-generation talents through a series of enriching programmes. In the commitment to protect the environment, the resort focuses on decarbonisation efforts and preserving Indonesia's biodiversity, amongst other initiatives such as initiating Free-Range Chicken Farming in addition to its Sustainable Agriculture programme. Ultimately, the implemented initiatives will lead to The Apurva Kempinski being perceived as a valuable business that substantially contributes to the local economy while complying with the industry's standards on an international level to solidify its stance on sustainable practices.

Furthermore, the 'Powerful Indonesia: Bhinneka Tunggal Ika' continue to embrace the intricate legacy of artistry woven into every craft. Collaborations with influential figures remain an integral part of celebrating Indonesian art's timeless essence and innovative spirit. This year, the stage is set to highlight time-honoured traditions passed through generations to contemporary expressions through dance, music, fashion, visual art, installations, literature, and photography.

Finally, the commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity extends to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcomed and respected. The resort shares the stage with inspiring talents who would mesmerise the guests and the public with their unique abilities and perspectives showcased through a series of programmes as part of the 'Powerful Indonesia: Bhinneka Tunggal Ika' campaign.

"This year marks a significant milestone for The Apurva Kempinski Bali as it celebrates its successful 5 years of welcoming guests to a beachfront sanctuary with unique guest experiences that highlight Indonesia. As we are entering the next phase of growth, we are genuinely excited to continue the celebration of Indonesia, paying tribute to the powerful nation that holds strong as one regardless of their differences." – said Vincent Guironnet, the General Manager of The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

Explore more of the 'Powerful Indonesia: Bhinneka Tunggal Ika' programme and be part of the movement.

