Speed and Power: The Ultimate Gaming Experience

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, today announced the launch of realme 13 Series 5G, known as the Gaming Dominator. This latest addition marks a significant milestone as the most powerful offering yet in the history of the Number series, underlining the brand's commitment to offer power revolution in the midrange smartphone market.

The Arrival of Gaming Dominator realme 13 Series 5G Promising eSports-Level Smartphone Starting from RM1,199

Following a refreshed product strategy, the realme Number series is now divided into Number Pro series and Number series. The former focuses on delivering Next-gen Imaging and the latter promises Next-gen Power.

The realme 13 Series 5G consists of two devices: realme 13+ 5G and realme 13 5G. Priced from RM1,399, the realme 13+ 5G is available to purchase starting 19 October whereas the realme 13 5G will be available for sale on 1 November with a retailing price of RM1,199. From 19 October until 18 November, customers can bring home the realme 13+ 5G, 12GB+512GB version with only RM1,699.

Customers can look forward to complimentary gifts worth up to RM799 during the first sale, which runs from October 19 to November 18. These gifts include Techlife Wireless Earbuds, a 365-day Screen Damage Warranty, and a 730-day Warranty, enhancing the overall value of their purchase.

The realme 13 Series 5G will be available in telco partners including CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, and retail partners such as DirectD and Urban Republic.

Victory Speed Design Meets Unmatched Durability

Drawing inspiration from the thrill of intense gaming, the unique Victory Speed Design on the realme 13 Series 5G reflects the super-speed performance that gamers love. The sleek Speedy Curve around the body ensures comfortable all-day grip, merging aesthetics with functionality. The lightweight realme 13+ 5G measures thickness of 7.6mm while the realme 13 5G at 7.79mm. Protected with Armorshell Protection, the realme 13+ 5G comes with an IP65 Dust & Water resistance rating while the realme 13 5G has IP64 rating for peace of mind.

Enhancing the mobile gaming experience, the realme 13 Series 5G includes a 120Hz OLED E-Sport Display that delivers vibrant visuals and silky-smooth touch responsiveness. Its expansive Pro-XDR display, paired with dual stereo speakers, immerses users in gameplay. With a 1200Hz turbocharged touch sampling rate, even subtle gestures are captured effortlessly. The devices come with Eye Comfort technology to reduce eye strain during intense gaming sessions.

Epic Gameplay with GT Mode

For the first time ever, the realme 13 Series 5G introduces GT Mode, a gaming mode previously available exclusively on the realme GT series. Once turned on, the smartphone will then be optimised to run at its peak performance regardless of its hardware, and users can expect stable 90FPS performance on major titles such as Free Fire, HOK (Honor of Kings), MLBB (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang), and PUBG (Player Unknown Battleground) for up to 7 hours. Moreover, gamers can unlock 120FPS in HOK with the realme 13+ 5G.

In addition, the GT mode promises exciting gaming moments with a suite of features, including Geek Power Tuning, Game Filters, Voice Changer and Focus Mode.

Performance MVP of Its Class

Powering the gaming performance is MediaTek Dimensity processors. The realme 13+ 5G utilises Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, a 4nm-chipset that is currently available on a premium midrange smartphone and has achieved an impressive AnTuTu score of over 750,000. Meanwhile, the realme 13 5G takes power from a Dimensity 6300 processor.

Both devices sport the best heat management in their class, employing bi-directional circulating convection technology to ensure optimal heat dissipation. Sharing the same advanced technology with the realme GT6, the realme 13+ 5G features a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling system measuring 6050mm² in cooling area while the realme 13 5G boasts a robust 2249mm² cooling area.

Completing the performance trinity, the realme 13+ 5G and realme 13 5G stand out with 80W Ultra Charge and 45W Ultra Charge, respectively. With the 80W Ultra Charge, users can look forward to 1 hour of gaming with just 5 minutes of charging. The 5,000mAh battery capacity on both devices, coupled with excellent power efficiency, made long hours of gaming possible.

As AI technology continues to shape the smartphone landscape, both devices incorporate advanced features such as AI Clear Voice for enhanced call clarity and AI Smart Loop, which intelligently suggests apps for seamless content sharing. Together, these innovations establish the realme 13 Series 5G as a formidable contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

Extraordinary Photography Experience

Beyond gaming, the realme 13+ 5G takes your photography to the next level with its 50MP Sony LYT-600 OIS Camera. Featuring a large 1/1.95 sensor and f/1.8 aperture, it ensures stunning shots in any environment. The innovative Light Fusion Engine utilises AI to enhance image quality directly in the RAW domain, delivering rich, textured images, whether you're capturing vibrant night scenes or detailed HDR photos. Meanwhile, the realme 13 5G also shines with its 50MP OIS camera, offering stabilised, high-quality images and segment-first 2K video recording with OIS.

Speed to Victory with HOK

In an exciting collaboration, realme presents the realme 13+ 5G as the Official Gaming Phone for the 2024 Honor of Kings Championship, taking place from 12 October to 27 October. This partnership highlights the phone's exceptional gaming performance. As the top 16 teams from around the globe compete for a USD 1 million prize pool, the realme 13+ 5G promises to amplify every thrilling moment, reinforcing realme's commitment to empowering gamers worldwide.

Please refer below for the purchase availability of the realme 13 Series 5G:

Device RRP Platforms Promotion realme 13+ 5G

Victory Gold, Dark Purple RM1,399 (12GB+256GB) RM1,799 (12GB+512GB) realme Brand Stores, Authorised Dealer Stores, Telco Partners, Official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Store. First sale (19 Oct to 18 Nov): Free gifts worth up to RM799, including Techlife Wireless Earbuds, 1-year Screen Damage Warranty, and a 730-day Warranty. The realme 13 + 5G, 12GB + 512GB variant gets an RM100 instant rebate. realme 13 5G Speed Green Dark Purple, RM1,199 (12GB+512GB) First sale (1 Nov to 30 Nov): Free gifts worth up to RM499, including 1-year Screen Damage Warranty, and a 730-day Warranty.

For more information, please visit https://www.realme.com/my/ .

