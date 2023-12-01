The Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2023: Honouring Sustainability Champions Across Asia

Unilever Indonesia receives the 'Asia's Most Inspiring Executives' and 'Industry Champion of The Year' Award

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards, presented by MORS Group, were held in Malaysia on November 24, 2023. ACES Awards announced 82 winners across 21 categories from Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Laos, Mongolia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Unilever is a company built on purpose, Ira says, and that is to make sustainable living commonplace.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, ACES reaffirms its commitment to its mission of elevating leaders who drive positive changes through their respective organisations and across industries. It aims to shine a spotlight on companies that demonstrate outstanding achievements in ESG practices and sustainability efforts. One of the winners is Ira Noviarti, the President Director of Unilever Indonesia, who was awarded 'Asia's Most Inspiring Executives'. At the same time, Unilever Indonesia also took home the 'Industry Champions of the Year' award recipients.

These awards are presented to Unilever Indonesia, which has operated for 90 years in Indonesia, for consistently ensuring the integration of its sustainability commitment in every aspect of the business. As a market leader in its industry, Unilever Indonesia continuously leads the country's market development through its future-ft innovations, both in products and operations.

Ira Noviarti, President Director of Unilever Indonesia, stated, "I am humbled to receive these prestigious awards from ACES. We are a proud Indonesian company that has been operating in the country since 1933 and it's great to be recognised on a regional level like this, especially as we are soon to celebrate our 90th anniversary. This award recognises the unwavering commitment and resilient effort contributed by our entire Unilever Indonesia team to serve our consumers every day. We take great pride in being a part of millions of Indonesian lives for many years, evolving alongside our nation, and striving onwards towards building the future of Indonesia."

Shanggari B, CEO of MORS Group and President of ACES Awards, highlights how the ACES Awards reflects a rising awareness among corporate leaders about the necessity for changes in business governance and operations. "This is about more than profits. Socially-aware leaders recognize their responsibility extends beyond the boardroom. Consumers assess brands not just by products but by their social impact," she said.

SOURCE MORS Group