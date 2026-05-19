KUCHING, Malaysia, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to inform that the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition (APGH) 2026 will be held from 9th – 11th June 2026 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), Sarawak, Malaysia.

The Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition Returns This June

Following the success of its inaugural edition in 2024, APGH 2026 returns as a key regional platform for advancing discussions on green hydrogen and broader clean energy transition pathways. The event will bring together government leaders, policymakers, investors, energy players, manufacturers, researchers, and innovators to strengthen partnerships, share insights, and co-develop strategies to support sustainable growth through hydrogen and complementary low-carbon energy solutions.

Organised by Borneo Business Connect Sdn Bhd, hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak and supported by Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), APGH 2026 reflects Sarawak's ongoing commitment to clean energy development and regional sustainability efforts.

Sarawak remains a key player in the region's energy transition, with strong hydropower resources and pioneering initiatives in hydrogen development. The state continues to position itself as a forward-looking energy hub, contributing to ASEAN's broader decarbonisation and green economy ambitions.

The conference will be officiated by the Premier of Sarawak, The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, as the Guest of Honour. With an expected attendance of 800 delegates including government leaders, policymakers, investors, and industry players, APGH 2026 will feature keynote addresses, plenary and panel sessions led by experts, as well as networking opportunities with Sarawak ministries, government agencies, and international delegates.

A major highlight of the conference will be the Fireside Chat titled "Empowering The Future – Delivering a Resilient Hydrogen Ecosystem", featuring the Premier of Sarawak. The session will be moderated by Nobuo Tanaka, Executive Director Emeritus of the International Energy Agency, and is expected to explore Sarawak's long-term hydrogen vision, international collaboration opportunities, and strategies for building a resilient and sustainable hydrogen ecosystem.

According to Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman of Borneo Business Connect Sdn. Bhd., APGH 2026 will serve as a strategic platform to strengthen regional collaboration and accelerate investments in clean energy development.

"APGH 2026 is more than just a conference and exhibition. It is a platform that brings together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and investors to shape the future of low-carbon energy systems, including hydrogen. As countries move towards decarbonisation and energy transition, collaboration and knowledge-sharing are essential in unlocking new opportunities and sustainable growth."

Meanwhile, YB Datuk Dr. Hazland Hipni said the conference reflects Sarawak's long-term commitment towards sustainability and clean energy leadership.

"Sarawak has taken bold steps in advancing hydrogen development through strong policies, strategic partnerships, and investments in renewable energy infrastructure. APGH 2026 reinforces our vision of contributing to the regional hydrogen and low-carbon energy ecosystem."

APGH 2026 will also feature a dedicated exhibition showcasing the latest advancements, technologies, and solutions across the hydrogen and clean energy value chain. Participating exhibitors and strategic partners from across the Asia Pacific region and beyond will have the opportunity to engage with decision-makers, investors, and industry stakeholders, further strengthening collaboration and business opportunities within the energy transition space.

Professor Christoph Menke, Conference Chairman, will also play a central role in steering discussions throughout the conference, bringing together leading experts to address critical developments shaping the future hydrogen and clean energy economy.

Another featured session is the panel discussion titled "Green Energy: Integrating Solar and Biomass for Sustainable Energy Supply", moderated by Kamarul Bahrin Haron, Senior Associate, Malaysian Industry–Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT). The session will explore how renewable energy integration can support decarbonisation efforts and strengthen sustainable energy supply systems across the region.

APGH 2026 will also feature discussions on hydrogen market trends, financing mechanisms, and the future outlook of the global hydrogen industry. Among the featured speakers are Mats de Ronde (DNV), Priyanshu Kumbhare (Boston Consulting Group), and Hisham Bin M. Hanafi (Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering).

These sessions will provide valuable insights into hydrogen costs, investment strategies, project financing, market developments, and industry collaboration required to accelerate the growth of hydrogen and clean energy initiatives across the region.

The organising committee welcomes participation from government agencies, industry players, academic institutions, technology providers, investors, and the wider business community.

For more information and updates on APGH 2026, please visit the official event website at www.hydrogenapac.com or contact +60 82 555 189.

SOURCE Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition (APGH)