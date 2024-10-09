The Autumn Cultural Experience of Shaanxi

Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

09 Oct, 2024, 10:24 CST

XI'AN, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news release from the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: This National Day of People's Republic of China, Shaanxi shines as a cultural gem, thanks to the recent 144-hour visa-free transit policy. Trip.com's 2024 National Day Travel Consumption Report shows a significant rise in tourism, with outbound travel from Shaanxi increasing by 53% and inbound travel soaring by 152%. Xi'an, Shaanxi, has firmly established itself among China's top ten travel destinations.

But what's so fascinating about autumn in Shaanxi?

In Xi'an, the ancient city walls are featured in the documentary "Beautiful China," highlighting the country's cultural treasures. This is just one of the many exciting activities happening during the National Day celebrations.

The city wall featured performances of intangible cultural heritages, Tang Dynasty inspired interactive shows, and Robot parades, bringing the modern energy to this historic site.

At Tang Paradise, the event encourages visitors to wear traditional costumes, Hanfu, for free entry, improving their experience with lion dances and drum performances. The Daming Palace National Heritage Park offers a hands-on educational program for children, helping them connect with Chinese history.

With incredible scenes of palaces and battlefields, audiences of the stunning performance "The Great Qin" are able to experience the magnificence of the Qin Dynasty. In the meanwhile, the Bai Lu Yuan Film City puts on a wonderful holiday show with traditional folk dances from Guanzhong area and spirited Shaanxi opera.

In Baoji, the Zhou Cultural Costume Show combines ancient traditions with contemporary styles, allowing visitors to learn about Zhou Dynasty customs. Mount Huashan provides incredible panoramas, while Hancheng hosts vibrant folk performances such as drum dancing and intricate crafts.

This autumn, Shaanxi offers a unique cultural journey attracting travelers from far and wide to experience its historic charm. The Hukou Waterfall, in full flow this season as they capture the awe-inspiring scenes and sounds of nature. As visitors gather for the autumn celebrations, Shaanxi honors its rich past while embracing the present, making this autumn a truly memorable experience for all.

