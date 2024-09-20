The Battery Show Asia 2025: Uniting Global Innovators in Hong Kong

July 15-17, 2025 | AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battery Show, organized by Informa Markets, is a globally recognized platform for cutting-edge battery technology, energy storage solutions and electric/hybrid vehicle (EV/HV) innovations. It is expanding its reach with the inaugural The Battery Show Asia 2025, which will take place from July 15-17, 2025, at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. This landmark event builds on the long-lasting success of The Battery Show in North America and Europe, highlighting the strategic importance of the Asian in the fast-evolving advanced battery, energy storage and e-mobility sectors.

Over three days, The Battery Show Asia 2025 will feature 350+ exhibitors, attract over 15,000 industry professionals, and host 150+ expert speakers. The event will be a pivotal meeting ground for innovators, engineers, manufacturers, and thought leaders from Asia and around the world, offering a unique platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and business development in this dynamic industry.

Hong Kong, strategically located within the Greater Bay Area (GBA), is an ideal venue for this prestigious event. With its world-class connectivity and business-friendly environment, Hong Kong offers unparalleled access to the vibrant and diverse markets of China and the broader Asia-Pacific region, making it the perfect location for industry professionals looking to expand their global business footprint, either into Asia or from Asia to the rest of world.

The Battery Show Asia 2025 will feature a comprehensive exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in battery technology, energy storage solutions, and EV/HV innovations. Complementing the exhibition will be a cutting-edge conference program addressing critical topics such as policy and regulation, advanced technology, hydrogen energy, emerging applications, and investment trends. The show will be co-located with Mobility Tech Asia and Data Center Asia, further enhancing its appeal and reach across interconnected sectors.

Attendees will have exclusive opportunities to engage with leading battery and component manufacturers, EV/HV producers, renewable energy experts, and influential decision-makers from across the globe. With a strong international presence, the event promises to foster meaningful connections and strategic partnerships, particularly for those looking to engage with China's rapidly advancing technology sector.

A series of exclusive networking events, including VIP receptions, an all-day Open Tech Forum, and the premium TBSA/MTA 2025 Conference, will offer additional opportunities for deep engagement and collaboration. Whether you're showcasing innovations, exploring market insights, or expanding your professional network, The Battery Show Asia 2025 is the essential event to drive your business forward.

