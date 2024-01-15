'The Beauty of China' Making a Roaring Comeback This Lunar New Year 2024

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise with the Year of Wood Dragon, 'The Beauty of China' makes a roaring comeback this year. After a three-year hiatus, the iconic show will take place at The Westin Surabaya Convention Center on Chinese New Year's Eve, February 9, 2024. Surabaya, the city with a large ethnic Chinese population, is known to celebrate the new year in festivities, and one extravagant option to have is to watch 'The Beauty of China' show while enjoying a sumptuous fine-dining dinner with the families.

The annual Chinese New Year colossal show, "The Beauty of China" at The Westin Surabaya.

Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon Indah, who is also the initiator of 'The Beauty of China', explains, "Chinese New Year is traditionally a time to be with family. Started in 2005, 'The Beauty of China' was born at the Pakuwon Imperial Ballroom, which is now managed by Westin Hotels and Resorts. As the venue for families to hold private events such as weddings, parties, and anniversaries, we thought, 'Why don't we create a big special occasion of our own, where people can come and enjoy the venue altogether?' Then we chose Chinese New Year as the momentous spectacle to be held every year."

This Year of Wood Dragon, 'The Beauty of China' will bring its grandeur back for the seventeenth time in a colossal show with 200 dancers, Chinese singers and two orchestra. Taking place at the largest ballroom in East Java, The Westin Surabaya Convention Center, guests will put in awe with the fiery Chinese red set ups, and extensive stage with giant LED screens as the performance adornments. Alamsyah Jo explains, "The show will be divided into four sequences. Each presents the rich oriental culture over the decades. Since this show is for families, there will be a joyful mixture of traditional and modern twists, so each of the family member will be entertained."

Guests will also be served with exquisite 8-course dinner, which specially curated by The Westin Culinary Team. Some of the highlighted delicacy such as Braised Abalone with Sea Cucumber and Black Moss, Buddha Jumps Over the Wall Soup, Prosperity Yu Sheng, and more, will complete the essence of family time in the most prosperous night of the year.

Get more information regarding 'The Beauty of China', contact The Westin Surabaya at (+6231) 297 10000 or Instagram @westinsurabaya.

