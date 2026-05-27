The Best Workplaces™ in Vietnam 2026 List Is Out

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After surveying 111,682 employees across Vietnam, one of the largest workplace studies ever conducted in the country, Great Place To Work® is proud to reveal the Best Workplaces™ in Vietnam 2026.

These organizations earned their place on the list through the honest, confidential opinions of employees. Real people answering real questions about trust, fairness, pride, and belonging.

The numbers tell a powerful story. At Vietnam's Best Workplaces:

93.5% of employees believe management keeps its promises (vs. 65.3% at typical companies)

of employees believe management keeps its promises (vs. 65.3% at typical companies) 94.8% want to stay long-term and would recommend their employer to a friend

want to stay long-term and would recommend their employer to a friend 94.2% have access to professional development compared to 74.4% elsewhere

have access to professional development compared to 74.4% elsewhere 96% are proud to tell others where they work

READ THE FULL BEST WORKPLACES™ IN VIETNAM 2026 LIST

"Global research, and more than 30 years of insights from Great Place To Work, show a clear connection between national economic strength and organizational culture," said Roland Wee, Board Chair, Great Place To Work ASEAN & ANZ.

"We are seeing that high-trust workplaces in Vietnam with a strong sense of purpose are proven to drive innovation, productivity, resilience and long-term growth. Organizations that invest in leadership behaviors, psychological safety and fair and inclusive policies consistently deliver stronger business outcomes and greater social value."

This is the new business as usual in Vietnam

Across this year's three categories, the top-ranked organisations show that great workplace culture can thrive at every stage of business growth. In the Large category, which recognises companies with 1,000 or more employees, DHL took the top spot, followed by Marriott International and F88 Business Joint Stock Company, a strong mix of global brands and homegrown leadership.

In the Medium category, for organisations with 100 to 999 employees, Hilton Vietnam ranked #1, with Al Dabbagh Group and Siemens Healthineers rounding out the top three, reflecting the energy and agility of companies in growth mode.

And in the Small category, which includes organisations with 10 to 99 employees, Takeda Vietnam Pharmaceuticals Ltd claimed the top position, ahead of Cisco and Hilti Vietnam, proving that smaller teams can make an equally big impact.

A Big Moment for Vietnam

This year's list arrives at a powerful time for Vietnam. The country is growing, industries are shifting, and employees are bringing rising expectations about leadership, fairness, development and meaning at work. That makes workplace culture more important than ever.

The organisations recognised in the Best Workplaces in Vietnam™ 2026 list show what that looks like in practice. Across large, medium and small companies, they are creating environments where people feel valued, heard and inspired to do their best work.

To find out more head to greatplacetowork.com.vn.

SOURCE Great Place To Work