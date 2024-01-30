The Biotech Accelerator Unicorn Program: A Unique Collaboration between CKGSB and the UC San Diego Rady School of Management

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) Rady School of Management are proud to announce the launch of the Biotech Accelerator Unicorn Program, a pioneering joint program specifically designed to empower CEOs, founders and investors in the life sciences and biotechnology industry. This program, to be held at UC San Diego on 9-13 September 2024, offers participants the essential knowledge, leadership skills, and valuable connections necessary to navigate the rapidly evolving biotech landscape.

The CKGSB-UC San Diego Biotech Accelerator Unicorn Program bridges the expertise of the two prestigious institutions, offering a unique curriculum that dives into the technological, managerial and strategic aspects of biotech. Building on the success of CKGSB's global ecosystem for next-generation unicorns, this collaboration will offer hands-on experiences and real-world insights to equip participants with the critical tools, knowledge and connections necessary to drive growth and innovation. Participants will acquire skills to assess market potential, create strategic plans for product launch and development, and confidently navigate the entire commercialization process through a global perspective.

Located in the thriving biotech hub of San Diego, the program harnesses the Rady School's regional collaborations with industry leaders, experts, biotech entrepreneurs and potential investors to provide industry visits, startup interactions, and case studies all of which are crucial for driving growth and propelling companies towards achieving unicorn status.

Designed with a forward-thinking approach, the program places a strong emphasis on leadership and biotech management skills tailored to the biotech industry's unique demands. Participants will delve into the ethical dimensions of biotech, navigating the sector's moral dilemmas and understanding the importance of responsible innovation. Furthermore, the program ensures participants are future-ready by exploring predictive trends. The partnership also includes a collaboration with UC San Diego Extended Studies which leverages the university's community and regional connections to business and industry leaders.

The CKGSB-UC San Diego Biotech Accelerator Unicorn Program is part of the global ecosystem that CKGSB is fostering for the next generation of unicorns, with a renewed and enhanced emphasis on global responsibility, social purpose and long-term perspective.

CKGSB is China's first privately-funded, research-intensive and not-for-profit business school, which aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion.

The UC San Diego Rady School of Management was founded in 2003, and created as a shared vision by local science and technology leaders with the goal of enhancing the vitality of the strong regional economy. The Rady School offers a comprehensive portfolio of seven graduate Master's programs, a PhD program and Executive Education courses.

Website link: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/program/the-biotech-accelerator-unicorn-program/

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)