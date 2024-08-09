The Blue Work Uniform under the Blazing Sun

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Power line inspectors need to be proficient in operating equipment such as temperature measuring instruments and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and be sensitive to various data. Only in this way can they accumulate rich experience in daily line inspections and detect possible problems in the power grid in time." Recently, at the entrance of the Urban Forest Park in Fuyang District, Qiang Baoting from the Transmission Inspection Team of State Grid Hangzhou Fuyang District Power Supply Company and his partner were checking the inspection equipment such as UAVs, temperature measuring instruments and binoculars.

As an experienced master, Qiang Baoting has been doing line inspection work for 12 years. His face is thin, and the blue long-sleeved work uniform looks very energetic on him. The sun was slanting, and the outdoor temperature was gradually rising. His forehead was already covered with thin sweat.

"This morning, we need to complete the special inspection and temperature measurement of the Songchun 1433 line and the Chunjiang 1434 line. A total of 10 towers are involved, totaling 16.6 kilometers. Both the Chunjiang line and the Songchun line are sent out from the 220-kilovolt Chisong Substation and cover the urban area of Fuyang." Qiang Baoting said.

Qiang Baoting, who was walking in the front, took the lead. Although the mountain road was steep and the bushes were overgrown, he walked faster and more steadily than ordinary people. "Power line inspectors need to have good physical strength because the line inspection road conditions and environment are complex. From Changkou to the south bank of the Fuchun River, there are difficult-to-walk paths, remote villages, and mountain forests without roads. Without good physical strength, one cannot walk such a long distance, especially in summer, the high temperature and heat also pose a test to physical strength."

This "exercise" that is a heavy load for ordinary people is very common for Qiang Baoting because it takes 3 hours to climb a mountain during daily line inspections, and 9 to 10 hours to complete a day's line inspection. They carry large and small equipment and items on their backs and are almost constantly walking.

It is understood that during the peak load season of summer, the transmission inspection team of the power supply company is divided into 6 groups, with 2 people in each group. Every day, they need to complete the special line inspection work of at least 12 high-voltage transmission lines and more than 180 towers. Each group needs to make a good plan every day to carry out special training work on the lines in the entire area. Due to the high temperature and sweltering heat, after each inspection, their blue work uniforms can wring out a puddle of water.

When reaching the first monitoring point, Qiang Baoting put down his backpack. The back of his blue work uniform had darkened significantly in a large area, where sweat had soaked through.

"The C-phase connection fitting of Tower 6 on the Chunjiang line is 34.4 degrees, and the temperature is normal." Holding the infrared temperature measuring instrument, Qiang Baoting turned his head and said. His hand was steady. His right hand held the handle, and his left hand held the "gun head". Through the display screen, he inspected whether there were abnormal heating conditions in the connection fittings and composite insulators of the tower. His partner on the side recorded the condition of the tower in detail.

"Line inspection is a meticulous job. Although it may seem boring to outsiders, it cannot be sloppy. Power line inspectors need to endure loneliness, do a good job in detecting connection points, and carefully make records." Saying this, Qiang Baoting started the UAV to inspect the parts blocked by some trees and bamboos. "Under high temperatures, conducting temperature measurements on high-load transmission lines and old line sections is beneficial for detecting potential hidden dangers of the lines as early as possible and arranging plans for eliminating defects to ensure the safe and stable operation of the lines."

The sun shone directly on Qiang Baoting's face, and the sweat on his forehead glistened in the sunlight. The entire blue work uniform had darkened by one shade, obviously soaked through.

"Although it's a bit hard, the responsibility of line inspectors is to ensure the safe and reliable operation of transmission lines. Only in this way can we ensure the safe and reliable electricity usage of residents and allow them to enjoy the cool breeze brought by air conditioners in hot weather. Thinking of this, I think our efforts are all worth it." Qiang Baoting said with a smile. This smile revealed his dedication to the construction of the Fuyang power grid and his perseverance and calmness in the line inspection career for decades.

According to statistics, since the peak load season of summer, the local power supply company has carried out 388 person-times of special power protection inspections during the day and night, completed the refined inspection of 536 towers on 28 transmission lines using UAVs, identified 18 hidden dangers, and eliminated 18 hidden dangers, fully maintaining the safe and stable operation of the power grid.

At every line inspection site, there are power line inspectors like Qiang Baoting silently contributing their strength, climbing silently in the morning sun, sweating in the mountain forest paths, and inspecting lines under the towers to ensure convenient electricity usage for residents and allowing them to enjoy the shade brought by electrical appliances in summer.

After a short rest, Qiang Baoting set off again. It could be seen that some parts of his blue work uniform had been dried by the sun. "Because these mountains are connected. Since we have come up, we will inspect them all at once before going down the mountain." Qiang Baoting said.

It's unknown how many times the blue work uniform will dry and get wet again.

