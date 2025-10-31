The BrandLaureate Celebrates 20 Years of Branding Excellence with The BrandLaureate Special Limited Edition BESTBRANDS Awards 2025

HONORING OUR PAST,

CELEBRATING OUR PRESENT,

INSPIRING OUR FUTURE.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Majestic Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, 30th October 2025 | The World Brands Foundation, proudly commemorates its 20th anniversary with The BrandLaureate Special Limited Edition BESTBRANDS Awards 2025, a milestone celebration honoring two decades of brand leadership, innovation, and influence.

The BrandLaureate 20th Anniversary Special Limited Edition 2025, Malaysia

The ceremony powerfully honored the global journey of branding, celebrating its bold ideas, enduring values, and worldwide influence. Under the theme "Honoring our Past, Celebrating our Present, Inspiring our Future," the evening showcased branding's transformative impact across industries, borders, and generations.

This award not only celebrated TheBrandLaureate's 20th Anniversary but also honored the remarkable journeys of the brands that have evolved with us. A reverent, nostalgic, and reflective atmosphere underscored each accolade, serving as a testament to bold beginnings, visionary goals, and milestones reached through resilience and purpose. These brands, which grew from modest beginnings to worldwide recognition, demonstrate how to lead with passion, evolve deliberately, and create legacies that outlast generations. Their stories prove that branding is more than strategy; it is the spirit of perseverance, the language of leadership, and a symbol of lasting impact. To celebrate The BrandLaureate's 20th Anniversary, a special art showcase titled "20 STROKES OF LIGHT", a series of artworks curated by Sim Pojinn, Co-Founder and Fair Director of Art Expo Malaysia, was unveiled to honour two decades of branding excellence, creativity, and innovation.

"As The BrandLaureate celebrates its 20th Anniversary, we look back with pride at how far we have come, a journey built on vision, perseverance, and leadership that continues to shape the future of branding," said Prof. Dr. KK Johan, President Emeritus and World President of The BrandLaureate.

In conjunction with this celebration, The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) announced the soft launch of the TWBF and EIU–Paris Joint International Professional Certification in Brand Strategy and Leadership (IPC-BSL). This pioneering program marks a new chapter in advancing professional education and leadership excellence in global branding. To formalize this collaboration, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between Ms. Chew Bee Peng, Chief Executive Officer of The BrandLaureate, and Hon. Ky. Col. Prof. Dr. Edward Roy Krishnan, Founder and Director-General of EIU Paris.

Throughout the celebratory evening, The BrandLaureate 20th Anniversary Special Limited Edition BESTBRANDS Awards 2025 also honored visionary brand leaders and pioneering businesses. The prestigious accolades recognized these entities for their demonstrated excellence, resilience, and transformative impact, celebrating their success in turning bold ideas into enduring legacies. This year's The BrandLaureate Brand Icon Leadership Award 2025 award recipients include Y.M. Tengku Dato' Dr. Hishammuddin Zaizi Bin Y.A.M. Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah Al‑Haj, Selangor Royal House & Malaysia's Strategic Trade and Philanthropy Advocate, YBhg. Tan Sri Datuk Dzulkifli bin Ahmad, Former Chief Commissioner, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission & Current President of the AMLAC Academy, YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' Sri Mohamad Fuzi bin Harun, 11th Inspector-General of the Royal Malaysia Police (IGP), YBhg. Dato' Sri Dr Farah Khan, Founder and President of The Melium Group, YBhg Dato Sri Mohd Shamil Ngoh Abdullah, Founder of Village Park Restaurant, YBhg. Dato' Ong Theng Soon, Executive Chairman of Systech Berhad, YBhg Dato' Simon David Leong, Founder and Group Managing Director of Rivertree Group, Mr. Mita Lim Swee Kok, Managing Director of Ice Holidays Sdn Bhd, YBhg. Dato' Nashrudin bin Haji Elias aka Nash, Malaysia's Veteran Rock Icon, Toh Ee Wei & Chen Tang Jie, Malaysia's No. 1 Mixed Doubles Badminton Pair.

This year's The BrandLaureate Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 honorees include YBhg Datin Sri Siti Aishah Chong Binti Abdullah, Founders of Village Park Restaurant, Mr. Harry Tee, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Dynamic Ace Global Sdn Bhd, YBhg. Dato' Sri Mohammed Shaheen Shah bin Mohd Sidek, Founder & Group Managing Director of Riyaz Hotels & Resorts, YBhg Dato' Haji Muhazli Bin Muhamad, Director & Chief Executive Officer of Glide Technology Sdn Bhd.

The BrandLaureate Brand Leadership Awards 2025 proudly honors four exceptional leaders whose vision and impact have inspired transformation across their respective fields. Commissioner-Captain United States Navy (Retired) Michael W. Kohler is recognized in the category of Healthcare Leadership and Service for his decorated career advancing military medicine and veteran healthcare. Dr. Srimathy Kesan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Space Kidz India, receives the award for Aerospace Innovation and Youth Education for her groundbreaking efforts in empowering young minds through aerospace exploration and student-built satellite missions. Dr. Sunita Gopal, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Ayusha Chakra, Doctors Pharmacy & Eutuxia Pharma, is honored in the category of Social Enterprise & Community Leadership for her compassionate work in holistic wellness and accessible healthcare for under-served communities. Rounding off this distinguished lineup is Nanda Bhagi, President of Tesla a.s Group (New York, USA), who is celebrated in the category of Business & Entrepreneurship for his global leadership in expanding sustainable ventures across real estate, infrastructure, and technology.

Recipients of Iconic Brands includes Central Market Sdn Bhd, Majestic Hotel,Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), Lam Soon Edible Oils Sdn. Bhd. Recipients of Brand of the Year includes Acer Sales and Services Sdn. Bhd., Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad, ICE Holidays Sdn. Bhd., Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Bhd., M K Land Holdings Berhad, Knife, Inovar Industries Sdn Bhd, REDtone Digital Berhad. Recipients of Most Preferred Brand includes Able Steel Pipes Sdn. Bhd., AKATI Sekurity (M) Sdn. Bhd, Aricio (M) Sdn. Bhd., KPF Hotel Management Sdn. Bhd., Kausar Wealth Management Sdn. Bhd., Mawar Medical Centre, Ri-Yaz Hotels & Resorts Sdn. Bhd, Paradigm REIT Management Sdn Bhd. Recipients of Nation's Choice includes Alam-Con Sdn. Bhd., Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd,Antabax, Koperasi YaPEIM Berhad, Ace Canning Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Rivertree Group, Glide Technology Sdn Bhd. Recipients of Nation's Pride includes Koperasi Co-opbank Pertama Malaysia Bhd, Dynamic Ace Global Sdn. Bhd., Lumut Naval Shipyard Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation(MATRADE), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Sdn. Bhd., Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad, YP Plantation Holdings Sdn. Bhd, UKM Specialist Centre

For the full list of winners and award categories, click here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1GAHq2PXWGQ2zzFzgWO0oU2BorufC6DSoLoOsn3Okrxs/edit?usp=sharing

Guided by the theme "Honoring our Past, Celebrating our Present, Inspiring our Future," the celebration was a reminder that great brands are not built overnight. They are forged through vision, strengthened by challenges, and elevated by unwavering dedication. Each recipient honored tonight carries forward this spirit, transforming milestones into momentum and stories into standards.

To all honorees, may your journey ahead continue to inspire the world. The past has laid the foundation, the present is your moment, and the future is yours to define.

About The World Brands Foundation (TWBF)

The World Brands Foundation (formerly known as the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation) is a non-profit branding foundation dedicated to promoting the importance of branding on a global scale. Established in 2005, the Foundation is led by World President Professor Dr. KKJohan, alongside a Board of Governors comprising esteemed industry captains and brand icons.

TWBF champions its mission to educate, elevate, and advocate the value of branding, firmly believing that "the brand is the business, and the business is the brand." This encapsulates the Foundation's philosophy on the critical role branding plays in today's highly competitive business environment.

In 2006, TWBF launched The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards—a prestigious mark of brand excellence that honours outstanding brands across various industries. These award-winning brands are recognized for their strategic brilliance, innovation, and exemplary brand leadership. Following its success, TWBF curated a series of specialized awards, including: The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands Awards, The BrandLaureate Brand ICON Leadership Awards, The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Awards, The BrandLaureate DigiTech BestBrands Awards and several others over the years.

To date, over 3,000 brands and more than 500 international brand personalities—including statesmen, Nobel Laureates, corporate leaders, academicians, celebrities, and athletes—have been honoured through The BrandLaureate.

TWBF's global footprint began expanding in 2017 with the BrandLaureate Special Edition Awards in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, followed by events in Singapore and Hanoi in 2018, and Singapore and Shenzhen, China in 2019. Strengthening its international presence further, 11 country presidents were appointed to represent Australia, Brunei, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In line with its vision to establish a stronger global presence, Singapore was officially named the headquarters of TWBF and The BrandLaureate. The BrandLaureate International Pte Ltd was registered in September 2024, and the inaugural BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards Singapore was held on February 25, 2025.

Today, The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards stands as a beacon of inspiration, motivating brands and individuals to lead with purpose, integrity, and vision. In addition to its awards, TWBF runs corporate education programs including Certification in Brand Management and Brand Leadership to further empower professionals.

With the world's first Brand Gallery featuring over 400 international brand personalities, TWBF continues to push boundaries, serving as a dynamic global force in branding, and inspiring brands to achieve excellence and distinction on the world stage.

