The Brightest Christmas Yet: PARKROYAL on Beach Road Invites All to Share the Yuletide Spirit with Feasts, Festivities and Purposeful Giving

Pamper yourself: Bask in the glow of the season with room and spa promotions, as well as decadent buffets and jolly takeaways featuring sweet and savoury festive delights, including classics and creations with a local twist.

For a good cause: Make someone's Christmas shine brighter – shop the Festive Market for gifts with purpose, where 100% of proceeds go to charity; grant a heartwarming meal to a family; or fulfil a wish for much-needed essentials.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas, PARKROYAL on Beach Road is set to dazzle – not just for guests but also to benefit those in need – with a meaningful array of feasts, festivities, and even fundraising initiatives, for The Brightest Christmas Yet. This festive programme, a holiday experience that's joyful, flavourful and purpose-driven, runs from 1 December 2025 to 1 January 2026.

Savour the season's brilliant flavours with a scintillating parade of festive feasts, jolly takeaways and seasonal culinary creations that seamlessly blend Christmas classics with local twists at Ginger, Club 5 and Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant all imbued with PARKROYAL on Beach Road's signature style. Then, let the stress of the year melt away with festive spa treats and unbeatable room deals.

Partake not just in pampering, but also with purpose. The hotel invites guests to join in the celebrations with the return of its Festive Market featuring five charitable organisations, where 100% of the proceeds go to charity. They can also Grant-A-Meal toa family for a heartwarming meal that nourishes both bodies and bonds, or explore the Wishes in Progress wall at the lobby to grant much-needed essentials that come under the categories of care, learning, guidance and nourishment.

Shine It Forward: Making A Real Impact This Christmas

For the second consecutive year, PARKROYAL on Beach Road gives back to the community with three heartfelt initiatives: Festive Market, Wishes in Progress, and Grant A Meal.

Festive Market

Step into the spirit of giving at PARKROYAL on Beach Road's Festive Market, returning for its second edition since its success last year. Not only is this the perfect place to pick up some one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gifts, but at the same time, each purchase also gives back to the community and supports individuals in need from five charitable organisations.

Discover a charming curation of lovingly crafted festive treats from Metta Welfare Association, Social Gifting, TOUCH Community Services, Extra•Ordinary People and FaithActs with each item carrying a story of hope, resilience and creativity. 100% of proceeds go back to the respective partners, supporting the meaningful work they do across our community. There's no better way to shop for your festive gifts while spreading joy this season.

These pop-up booths will be located along the corridors of Ginger Restaurant from 1 December 2025 to 1 January 2026.

Wishes In Progress

PARKROYAL on Beach Road has elevated its previous Grant A Wish initiative into this year's Wishes in Progress programme, expanding its focus to encompass a wider range of wants and needs that support not only children, but individuals in need across multiple age groups.

Set against the backdrop of the hotel's elegantly decorated lobby, guests can explore an interactive installation that features a showcase of Wishes in Progress. Each is a real need of FaithActs' beneficiaries, ranging from daily essentials to thoughtful gifts. As they browse each wish, guests can select those that resonate with them, and make their donation via PARKROYAL at Beach Road's e-shop, with contributions starting from just $30.

The donation tiers for Wishes in Progress are as follows:

$30 The Gift of Care: For home and personal care necessities

$50 The Gift of Learning: For school essentials and stationery

$80 The Gift of Guidance: For monthly tuition and mentoring programme for a child

$100 The Gift of Nourishment: For basic home and food essentials

Every dollar raised goes entirely to FaithActs and is eligible for dollar-for-dollar matching under the Enhanced Fundraising Programme by Tote Board and the Singapore Government, doubling the power of each gift and turning every wish into a step toward brighter futures.

Grant A Meal

Share the treats this holiday with families who might need a little festive cheer with PARKROYAL on Beach Road's signature Grant A Meal programme. Ginger and Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant proudly support 50% of the meal cost to create an evening of warmth, joy and cherished memories for families who seldom have the chance to dine out.

The donation tiers for Grant A Meal are as follows:

$100 to sponsor a family of 3 with buffet dining at Ginger

$130 to sponsor a family of 4 with high tea at Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant

$200 to sponsor a family of 5 with buffet dining at Ginger

Savour the Season's Brilliance at Ginger

Dine-In Decadence

Gather your loved ones and watch their eyes twinkle with the sight of festive all-you-can-eat feasts at the halal-certified Ginger, brimming with seasonal delights and joyful cheer. Relish the delectable offerings available on the buffet line this Christmas, available throughout the month of December and on New Year's Day.

A classic showstopper is the Traditional Roasted Turkey with Natural Jus and Cranberry Sauce, as well as other Yuletide highlights that include Ginger's Ginger and Honey Baked Chicken Ham with Pineapple and Chilli, as well as Mixed Nut Crusted Salmon with Citrus Cream at the carving station.

You will be reaching for multiple servings of the premium items from land and sea as well, which include beef delights such as Roasted Black Angus Beef OP RIB, and Slow Roasted Full Blood Tasmania Wagyu Beef; and oceanic gems like Trio Cheese Baked Boston Lobster, or local crustacean dishes Singapore Chili Crab, and Salted Egg Crab. Other offerings include a country-style Lamb Shepherd's Pie, and specially for Christmas, the Jeju Abalone Porridge.

The local and regional spread also includes usual favourites, spanning seafood on ice, Asian salads, salubrious soups, freshly sliced sashimi, stews, dim sum, pizza, a selection of cheeses, local sauces like cincalok and more. Pile up on the sweet and briny Boston Lobster Claws and Snow Crab Legs, as well as grilled à la minute Chicken and Mutton Satay with Condiments, a coconut-forward Singapore Laksa, and Hainanese Poached Chicken Rice with smooth and tender chicken.

Save your stomach for the sweet finale, starring a spread of festive delights and exclusive logcakes. Everyday sweets include a selection of Nonya kueh (Rainbow / Dadar / Lapis Sagu / Pulut Inti / Puteri Ayu), a velvety Durian Pengat, and even DIY stations for muah chee and Ai Yu Jelly with Condiments.

All buffet items are on a rotational basis.

FESTIVE BUFFET

1 to 26, 26 to 30 December 2025 Weekday Lunch Buffet

Monday to Thursday

12:00pm to 2:30pm

Adults - $60 | Child - $30 Weekday Dinner Buffet

Monday to Thursday

6:00pm to 10:00pm

Adults - $85 | Child - $42.50 Weekend Lunch Buffet

Friday to Sunday

12:00pm to 2:30pm

Adults - $65 | Child - $32.50 Weekend Lunch Buffet

Friday to Sunday

6:00pm to 10:30pm

Adults - $95 | Child - $47.50 CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR BUFFET

24, 25, 31 December 2025

1 January 2026 Lunch Buffet

12:00pm to 2:30pm

Adults - $85 | Child - $42.5 Dinner Buffet

6:00pm to 10:30pm

Adults - $108 | Child - $54

Promotions

From now till 31 December 2025, Pan Pacific DISCOVERY Members receive up to 25% off for Ala Carte and Buffet at Ginger.

for Ala Carte and Buffet at Ginger. From now till 31 December 2025, UOB, DBS/POSB, HSBC, AMEX, ICBC and Citibank Cardholders receive up to 20% off Festive Buffet at Ginger.

Make your reservations here .

Takeaway Treats

Bring home the warmth of the season with Ginger's halal-friendly festive takeaways, suitable for your gatherings. These run the gamut of traditional roasts, handcrafted delights and decadent desserts, a marriage of classic Christmas flavours and local-inspired creations.

Make it a holiday to remember with Traditional Roast Turkey ($148 for 4.5kg) served with the full frills of cranberry sauce, chestnut stuffing, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Brussels sprouts and natural jus.

Try something with a local flair with the Roasted Turkey Breast with Kapitan Sauce ($148 for 3.5kg) fragranced with complements of achar with kapitan sauce, curry sauce, sambal balado winged beans and chestnut stuffing. Other meaty goodness includes Lamb Shepherd's Pie ($108), Brown Sugar and Tamarind Glazed Chicken Ham ($88) complete with pineapple chutney, roasted potatoes and sauteed seasonal vegetables and more.

Desserts promise to wrap the celebrations up on a sweet note with seasonal creations like Chocolate & Orange Ganache with Black Sesame Log Cake ($88) and Raspberry Mousse with Satilia Milk Cremeux and Crunchy Biscuit Log Cake ($88). Not to be missed are classics like Christmas Fruit Cake ($68) and Festive Cookies ($28 for 100g).

Mix and match your perfect celebration with three different combos for greater value for money.

Jingle All The Way Combo A ($178, UP $236) Choice of Log Cake + Choice of Roast Turkey

($178, UP $236) Joy To The World Combo B ($248, up $334) Choice of Log Cake + Choice of Roast Turkey + Choice of Glazed Chicken Ham

($248, up $334) All I Want For Christmas Combo C ($268, UP $344) Choice of Log Cake + Choice of Roast Turkey + Lamb Shepherd's Pie

($268, UP $344)

Get ahead of the celebrations and enjoy 20% Early Bird savings when you pre-order from now till 1 December 2025. Simply use promo code "EBFESTIVE20" on the PARKROYAL eShop to enjoy the offer. Festive goodies are available for collection from 24 November to 27 December 2025, 11.30am to 7pm at Ginger, with delivery options available (charges apply).

Browse the full menu and place your orders via the e-shop here .

Shimmer with Chocolate and Cocktails at Club 5

From 1 to 31 December 2025, indulge in a luscious Yuletide treat for two at Club 5 with the velvety Chocolate Fondue Set, priced at $38 per set. This rich chocolate fondue is served with six delightful condiments*: marshmallows, strawberries, green seedless grapes, cookies, pretzels and more, and includes two specially crafted festive cocktails^ that you can sip in style.

*Condiments subject to change based on availability.

^Choose from Christmas-themed cocktails such as Santa Choco, Christmas Mint, or Reindeer Spritz.

Make your reservations here .

A Beary Christmas at Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant

From 1 to 31 December 2025, put an oriental spin on your usual celebration with Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant's Christmas Imperial High Tea, available at $65 per person. Indulge in an exquisite spread of festive delights with a meaningful twist. For every booking of four adults, receive a 'Bears For Good' Bear Adoption (worth $50), supporting children and youths with special needs through charity Extra•Ordinary People.

Make your reservations here .

Festive Escapades for Your Glow Up

Poolside BBQ 2026 Countdown Party

31 December 2025, 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM, $128 per person

Get ready to usher in 2026 with a lively poolside BBQ, uplifting beats served by DJ Yuki, and free-flow drinks under the stars. Rock up with your crew to PARKROYAL on Beach Road's newly revamped Wellness Floor, for this high-energy countdown party on 31 December 2025, set against a stunning panoramic city-view poolside. Priced at $128 per person, includes a BBQ buffet with free-flow beer, mocktails, chilled juices & soft drinks; add $20 for an upgrade to free-flow Prosecco, red & white wines.

Make your reservations here .

Festive Stay & Spa Packages

Amp up your festive staycation with PARKROYAL on Beach Road's Stay and Indulge Package, designed for a refreshing year-end escape. Enjoy a relaxing 1-night stay in a Deluxe Room, complemented by $110 dining credits to indulge at Ginger, Club 5, or Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant.

Make the most of your stay with a dip in the newly revamped open-air pool, offering scenic views of the city skyline and the Singapore Flyer, or work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art gym. For those looking to explore the surroundings, take a leisurely stroll through the historic Kampong Gelam district — from sampling some of the best restaurants along Arab Street to discovering the vibrant nooks, crannies, and eclectic boutiques of Haji Lane.

Book your stay here .

Look your best and pamper yourself for another deserving year with a spa day – this makes for an excellent pre-Christmas gift as well. Relax with the ELEMIS Recovery Day Experience at St. Gregory, which helps you to Recharge, Reset, and Glow from within. Now priced at $206.80 (usual price: $410), this indulgent spa journey includes a choice of ELEMIS Body Scrub or Anti-stress Back Bliss; an ELEMIS Pro-Glow Brilliance Facial; full access to PARKROYAL on Beach Road's newly revamped Wellness Floor that boasts a panoramic city view pool and gym; and a wellness meal.

Make your reservations here .

Festive Gift Hamper

You can also gift your loved ones (or yourself!) the ultimate pampering treat this season with the ELEMIS Festive Set – a luxurious collection of skincare essentials to cleanse, nourish, and rejuvenate for that year-end glow.

This five-piece set includes the following:

Glow Brightening Resurfacing Duo – Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash (200ml) + Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads (60pk)

Balm & Bright Cleansing Trio – Pro-collagen Black Berry Cleansing Balm (50g) + Pro-collagen Cleaning Balm (50g) + Pro-collagen Rose Cleansing Balm (50g)

Pro-Collagen North Stars – Pro-collagen Cleansing Balm (50g) + Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (50ml)

Enchanted Rose Duo – Pro-collagen Rose Cleansing Balm (50g) + Pro-collagen ROse Marine Cream (30ml)

Day & Night Iconic Duo – Pro-collagen Marine Cream (30ml) + Pro-collagen Overnight Matrix (50ml)

Purchase your gift sets here .

All prices indicated are in Singapore Dollars (SGD) and subject to prevailing government taxes and service charge.

