SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Already admired by audiences for her authenticity, talent, and distinctive personal style, Kim You Jung joins the growing CHARLES & KEITH family as Brand Ambassador.

United by a shared spirit of modern femininity, creativity, and confidence, she embodies the values that define CHARLES & KEITH and its continued commitment to celebrating individuality, self-expression, and contemporary style.

The CHARLES & KEITH Family Grows - A Warm Welcome to Kim You Jung

Through upcoming campaigns and brand initiatives, Kim You Jung will join CHARLES & KEITH in inspiring self-expression and individuality for a global audience.

Note to editors:

Discover the press materials featuring Kim You Jung on Dropbox.

About CHARLES & KEITH

Fashion label CHARLES & KEITH was established in 1996 with a vision to build a global brand that is self-assured and empowering, imparting confidence to all women.

From a single shoe shop in Singapore to an international network offering dynamic experiences across retail and online, CHARLES & KEITH is always consumer first and aims to unlock an aspirational brand experience that remains attainable. It creates collections – shoes, bags, eyewear, accessories and fashion jewellery – that enables women to express themselves.

Striving to make fashion more accessible and never compromising on creativity, the brand challenges the convention that fashion is for the few.

SOURCE CHARLES & KEITH