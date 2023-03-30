The Chefs at Galaxy Macau Work Together to Create a "City of Gastronomy"

Launch the "Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor" Campaign to Show the Diversity of Macau

MACAU, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Macau Integrated Resorts collaborates with Macau SAR Government to promote the unique "travel + food" concept, enticing tourists with a diversified range of leisure and dining options, building the city's reputation as a "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure". With the supporting from Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Macau™ is set to reinforce Macau's reputation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy with the launch of the "Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor" campaign. Explore the fascinating culinary landscape of the integrated resort where a team of award-winning chefs, using the finest seasonal ingredients and meticulous techniques, offer gourmands and globetrotters exciting flavors that make up Macau's culinary identity – a unique blend of East-West influences in harmonious flavor combinations. Along with the campaign, Galaxy Macau unveils "Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavour", a series of videos that showcase the skills and dedication that have earned the integrated resort multiple Michelin Stars and Forbes Five-Star Awards. Viewers are taken behind the scenes to watch master chefs skilfully transform the freshest, finest ingredients into culinary experiences that reflect Macau's rich East-meets-West heritage. The series will also tell the stories of local masters and classic cuisines, revealing unique facets of Macau's culinary history.

A tasteful launch event

On the evening of 28 March, Galaxy Macau host the "Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavour" event at China Rouge, a one-of-a-kind entertainment lounge that celebrates the glamour of old Shanghai. Special guests and media from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau will be invited to enjoy a delicious sample of fine wines and delicacies prepared by Galaxy Macau's talented chefs. Distinguished guests include Mr. Ricky Ho, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Ms. Jennifer Si Tou, Head of Tourism Product and Events Department of MGTO; Mr. Li Wai Keung, Macau Society of Gastronomic and Culinary Arts; Mr. Iu Iam Lim, Macau Cuisine Association; Mr. Charles Kou, Tea Art Professionals' Association of Macao and Galaxy Macau's management team and media from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

In a speech at the dinner, Mr. Raymond Yap Yin Min, Senior Director – Integrated Resort Services of Galaxy Entertainment Group, emphasised the vital role that dining plays in the city's tourism industry. "Gourmet dining has become an essential tourist attraction for the region. We remain committed to collaborate with the Government of Macau to enrich the city's reputation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, while promoting the concept of 'travel + food' to position Macau as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure."

The "Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavour" video series will be available on Galaxy Macau's official website and social media platforms starting 28 March 2023. Tastefully produced and visually rich, the series will give food lovers a deeper understanding and appreciation of the skills, techniques and creativity behind the signature dishes that can be enjoyed across the integrated resort.

The series features renowned chefs such as Chan Chek Keong (Executive Chinese Chef of StarWorld Hotel and Head Chef of Feng Wei Ju), Riccardo La Perna (Executive Chef of 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA), Jackie Ho (Chinese Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau), Morihiro Takeda (Executive Chef of Yamazato), Fan Jun (Chef de Cuisine of Bei Shan Lou), Luca Signoretti (Chef de Cuisine of Terrazza Italian Restaurant), Jacky Yang (Pastry Chef of CHA BEI), Han Yew Kong (Chief Sommelier of Galaxy Macau), Shobit Shetty (Head Bartender of The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge), Andrew U (Tea Master of Galaxy Macau), and Iris Yang (Tea Ambassador of Galaxy Macau). At just one minute each, the videos reveal the behind-the-scenes stories behind signature dishes.

Several renowned restaurants, including Hunan and Sichuan cuisine restaurant Feng Wei Ju, authentic Japanese fine dining restaurant Yamazato, and traditional northern Chinese restaurant Bei Shan Lou, have launched an exquisite "Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavour" set menus to accompany the videos. Each set menu captures the essence of the specific type of cuisine featured, such as "Beef Loin Stuffed with Sea Cucumber and Homemade Chili Sauce" from Feng Wei Ju, " Kaiseki Menu" from Yamazato, and "Stewed Wild Goose in Iron Pot" from Bei Shan Lou.

Don't miss this opportunity to indulge in these sumptuous delicacies. From now until 7 May, dine with your VISA card to savour up to a MOP300* instant rebate on "Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavour" set menus at Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel, and at Yamazato and Bei Shan Lou at Galaxy Macau. You will also earn Galaxy Rewards Points when you use your ICBC Galaxy Macau VISA Card.

* Offer is available on a first-come-first-served basis. Guests must book in advance to enjoy this offer.

