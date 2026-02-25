The CIC Welcomes the 2026-27 Budget, Jointly Injecting into CITF and Continuing On-the-Job, Training Allowance to Promote Industry's Steady Development

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Council (CIC) welcomes the Financial Secretary's announcement in the 2026-27 Budget to inject further funding into the "Construction Industry Innovation and Technology Fund" (CITF). To support the industry's sustainable development, the CIC will also contribute to the CITF while relaunching the "Construction Industry Professional Degree Graduate On-the-Job Training Subsidy Scheme". This dual-pronged approach aims to strengthen talent cultivation and technological application.

The Government announced in this year's Budget that it would inject HK$1 billion into the CITF. The CIC will provide an additional HK$400 million, bringing a total of HK$1.4 billion to sustain support for the industry's implementation of innovation and technology applications. From its establishment in 2018 to the end of last year, the CITF has cumulatively approved 5,549 applications, supporting advanced technologies, Building Information Modelling (BIM) and related training. The cumulative approved amount reached HK$2.22 billion, benefiting 1,554 companies and organisations. Last year, the CITF prioritised promoting the application of robotics and MIMEP, while implementing a training subsidy scheme to support SMEs and subcontractors in adopting BIM, thereby accelerating the industry's digital transformation.

Ir Prof. Thomas HO, Chairman of the CIC, stated that, 'The CIC welcomes the Government's introduction of multiple measures benefiting the construction industry, particularly in the application of innovation and technology, professional development, and infrastructure advancement. The policies outlined in the Budget effectively address the industry's needs to enhance productivity, safety, and technical capabilities. They further lay the groundwork for progressing towards intelligent and high-quality development, thereby strengthening Hong Kong's competitiveness and reinforcing its role as a "Super Connector".'

Ir Albert CHENG, Executive Director of the CIC, also stated that, 'The Government has injected additional funding into the CITF, benefiting more organisations including SMEs and subcontractors. This will further promote the widespread adoption of advanced technologies within the industry, such as artificial intelligence, digitalisation (including BIM), construction robots, Smart Site Safety System (4S), and Modular Integrated Construction (MiC), thereby enhancing quantity, speed, efficiency and quality and safety standards. The CIC will continue to support the sector's needs in innovation, technology and manpower development through the CITF and relevant training programmes.'

Cultivating talent is one of the missions of the CIC. With the support of the Development Bureau, the CIC launched the "Construction Industry Professional Degree Graduate On-the-Job Training Subsidy Scheme" (Subsidy Scheme), following the announcement of last year's Budget. It allocated HK$174 million to subsidise on-the-job training for approximately 2,500 graduates of degree programmes in engineering, architecture, surveying, planning and landscape architecture, as well as 400 graduates from construction-related higher diploma programmes. To sustain talent development, the CIC will continue the Subsidy Scheme this year, allocating an additional HK$180 million to benefit 2,600 graduates of degree programmes and 400 graduates from higher diploma programmes.

In terms of infrastructure and land development, this year's Budget reaffirms the innovative approach of accelerating Northern Metropolis development through the large-scale land disposal approach. It also proposes that first batch of site formation works for the I&T land in San Tin Technopole and the university land in Hung Shui Kiu will be completed within this year. The CIC supports the Government's action to seek funding approval from Legislative Council for kickstarting development projects at Ngau Tam Mei, San Tin Technopole, and Kwu Tung North. We believe these initiatives will drive stable economic growth for Hong Kong, present substantial opportunities for the construction industry, and create higher-quality living spaces for residents.

Since 2023, the CIC has actively promoted the adoption of 4S within the industry, leveraging technology to continuously enhance site safety and management standards. The Government has been actively exploring with the Qianhai Authority for the pilot implementation of Hong Kong's New Engineering Contract form and 4S in Qianhai. The CIC believes this initiative will facilitate the alignment of the Mainland's engineering contract and management system with Hong Kong and international standards. The CIC will continue to engage with the Government to drive the continuous improvement of Hong Kong's construction management standards and safety, leverage Hong Kong's international strengths, and will jointly establish GBA Construction Standards, supporting Guobiao (GB) to gain access to the global market.

The measures outlined in this year's Budget will play a vital role in driving the long-term development of the construction industry. Looking ahead, the CIC will maintain close communication with the Government and the industry to assist in effectively utilising the CITF, talent development initiatives, and smart site demonstration projects. This will accelerate the implementation and application of innovative technologies, propelling Hong Kong's construction industry towards a new era characterised by enhanced safety, greater efficiency, and strengthened international competitiveness.

